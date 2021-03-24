Colts Re-Sign CB Xavier Rhodes

The Colts retained a key piece of their defense in re-signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rhodes, 30, had two interceptions — one a pick-six — in 2020, his first year in Indianapolis. He previous spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he earned three Pro Bowl bids (2016, 2017, 2019) and one All-Pro selection (2017).

The former first-round pick was among the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL in a staggering number of categories last year:

Yards allowed: 7th (508)

Yards after the catch allowed: 6th (130)

Receptions allowed: 4th (38)

Number of times targeted: 5th (75)

Passer rating when targeted: 8th (79.2)

Snaps per reception allowed: 4th (14.6)

Yards allowed per snap: 8th (0.92)

Snaps per target: 8th (7.4)

"He uplifted that whole standard, I feel like," cornerback Kenny Moore said in January. "He uplifted my game more than he'll ever know. … Xavier Rhodes, he really did a lot for the corners room, for this defense. Just putting the confidence in us to do the things that we're supposed to do."

Rhodes was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2020 season, in which he picked off two passes against the New York Jets and took one to the house for a touchdown.

Rhodes, in addition to those two interceptions, also broke up 10 other passes. His 12 passes defensed were the second-highest total in his eight-year career as he found success in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme.