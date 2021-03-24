Transactions

Colts Re-Sign CB Xavier Rhodes

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes is staying in Indianapolis. 

Mar 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts retained a key piece of their defense in re-signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rhodes, 30, had two interceptions — one a pick-six — in 2020, his first year in Indianapolis. He previous spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he earned three Pro Bowl bids (2016, 2017, 2019) and one All-Pro selection (2017).

The former first-round pick was among the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL in a staggering number of categories last year:

Yards allowed: 7th (508)

Yards after the catch allowed: 6th (130)

Receptions allowed: 4th (38)

Number of times targeted: 5th (75)

Passer rating when targeted: 8th (79.2)

Snaps per reception allowed: 4th (14.6)

Yards allowed per snap: 8th (0.92)

Snaps per target: 8th (7.4)

"He uplifted that whole standard, I feel like," cornerback Kenny Moore said in January. "He uplifted my game more than he'll ever know. … Xavier Rhodes, he really did a lot for the corners room, for this defense. Just putting the confidence in us to do the things that we're supposed to do."

Rhodes was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2020 season, in which he picked off two passes against the New York Jets and took one to the house for a touchdown.

Rhodes, in addition to those two interceptions, also broke up 10 other passes. His 12 passes defensed were the second-highest total in his eight-year career as he found success in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme.

"The calls, and that helps me play the quarterback more," Rhodes said last season when asked about taking more chances in 2020. "(Eberflus) tries to mix things in but whatever calls he makes on that field, that's the technique I'm going to play."

Xavier Rhodes Re-Signs With Colts

See the best images of cornerback Xavier Rhodes as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

