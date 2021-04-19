Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Who's available?
Twenty players listed as interior offensive linemen were invited to participate in the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:
- Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
- Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech
- Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
- Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
- Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
- Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois
- Jared Hocker, OG, Texas A&M
- Sadarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina
- Tommy Kraemer, OG, Notre Dame
- Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Dave Moore, OG, Grambling
- Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
- Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
- Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
- Trey Hill, C, Georgia
- Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
- Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky
- Michal Menet, C, Penn State
- Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh
- Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
What do experts think?
Some players who played tackle in college will wind up as interior offensive linemen. The biggest question there will be if USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker winds up playing guard or tackle - he started at both positions in college. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Vera-Tucker as the 13th-best player in this year's draft, but has him listed as a guard, not a tackle.
Beyond Vera-Tucker, Brugler has Alex Dickerson (No. 23), Alex Leatherwood (No. 34), Creed Humphrey (No. 46), Jalen Mayfield (No. 53) Quinn Meinerz (No. 54), Wyatt Davis (No. 63), Josh Myers (No. 66), Deonte Brown (No. 71), Aaron Banks (No. 80), Kendrick Green (No. 84), Jackson Carman (No. 92) and Trey Smith (No. 99) among his top 100 players. Players like Leatherwood and Mayfield may wind up at tackle in the NFL, though.
NFL.com's Charles Davis has Vera-Tucker going 16th overall as the only guard taken in the first round of his mock draft; Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo similarly only has Vera-Tucker picked in the first round among interior linemen at No. 30 to the Buffalo Bills.
Who's on the Colts?
The Colts return three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and reliable right guard Mark Glowinski, giving Indianapolis one of the NFL's best interior offensive line trios.
Reserves Joey Hunt, Jake Elderkamp, Sam Jones and Danny Pinter return; Chris Reed, who started 14 games at guard for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, was signed in free agency.
