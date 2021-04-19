Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Some players who played tackle in college will wind up as interior offensive linemen. The biggest question there will be if USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker winds up playing guard or tackle - he started at both positions in college. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Vera-Tucker as the 13th-best player in this year's draft, but has him listed as a guard, not a tackle.

Beyond Vera-Tucker, Brugler has Alex Dickerson (No. 23), Alex Leatherwood (No. 34), Creed Humphrey (No. 46), Jalen Mayfield (No. 53) Quinn Meinerz (No. 54), Wyatt Davis (No. 63), Josh Myers (No. 66), Deonte Brown (No. 71), Aaron Banks (No. 80), Kendrick Green (No. 84), Jackson Carman (No. 92) and Trey Smith (No. 99) among his top 100 players. Players like Leatherwood and Mayfield may wind up at tackle in the NFL, though.