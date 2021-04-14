Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2021 will bring yet another loaded wide receiver draft class to the NFL. Here are some of the names you should know ahead of this year's NFL Draft. 

Apr 14, 2021 at 03:14 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's available?

50 wide receivers were invited to participate in the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:

  • Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
  • Tutu Atwell, Louisville
  • Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M
  • Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
  • Dyami Brown, North Carolina
  • Rico Bussey, Hawaii
  • Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
  • Nico Collins, Michigan
  • Frank Darby, Arizona State
  • Jaelon Darden, North Texas
  • Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
  • Brennan Eagles, Texas
  • D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
  • Simi Fehoko, Stanford
  • Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville
  • Trevon Grimes, Florida
  • Warren Jackson, Colorado State
  • Cade Johnson, South Dakota State
    Tim Jones, Southern Mississippi
  • Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
  • Javon McKinley, Notre Dame
  • Isaiah McKoy, Kent State
  • Racey McMath, LSU
  • Dax Milne, BYU
  • Elijah Moore, Mississippi
  • Rondale Moore, Purdue
  • Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
  • Tre Nixon, UCF
  • Josh Palmer, Tennessee
  • Whop Philyor, Indiana
  • Cornell Powell, Clemson
  • Amari Rodgers, Clemson
  • Anthony Schwartz, Auburn
  • Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame
  • Brandon Smith, Iowa
  • DeVonta Smith, Alabama
  • Shi Smith, South Carolina
  • Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
  • Marquez Stevenson, Houston
  • Mike Strachan, Charleston
  • Sage Surratt, Wake Forest
  • Tamorrion Terry, Florida State
  • Kadarius Toney Florida
  • Tyler Vaughns, USC
  • T.J. Vasher, Texas Tech
  • Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
  • Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
  • Austin Watkins Jr., UAB
  • Seth Williams, Auburn

What do experts think?

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein ranked wide receiver as the best position group in this year's NFL Draft, writing:

"For the second year in a row, the receiver position appears to be the deepest in the draft. For what it's worth, I actually have the top three receivers in 2021 ranked above the top three receivers from last year, both as a group and individually. Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all have game-breaking elements to their play, while targets like Elijah Moore and Kadarius Toney are going to be nightmares to cover from the slot. It's also worth noting the amount of size/speed prospects with good upside that will be available on Day 3 of the draft."

Seven of Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 players are wide receivers: Chase (No. 3), Waddle (No. 5), Smith (No. 6), Toney. (No. 23), Terrence Marshall Jr. (No. 37), Moore (No. 38) and Rashod Bateman (No. 48). Wideouts are similarly stacked in Dane Brugler's top 100: Chase (No. 4), Waddle (No. 6), Smith (No. 9), Toney (No. 28), Bateman (No. 31), Moore (No. 35), Marshall Jr. (No. 48), Rondale Moore (No. 50), Dynami Brown (No. 58), Amari Rodgers (No. 64), Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 67), Tylan Wallace (No. 79), Nico Collins (No. 82), Dwayne Eskridge (No. 88) and Tutu Atwell (No. 95).

In Sam Monson's latest mock draft for Pro Football Focus, he has seven receivers being taken in the first round: Chase (No. 5, Bengals), Smith (No. 9, Broncos), Waddle (No. 16, Cardinals), Bateman (No. 19, Washington), Rondale Moore (No. 25, Jaguars), Marshall (No. 28, Saints) and Elijah Moore (No. 32, Buccaneers).

Who's on the Colts?

The Colts re-signed T.Y. Hilton in free agency, keeping him with this group of receivers:

  • Parris Campbell
  • Quartney Davis
  • Ashton Dulin
  • DeMichael Harris
  • Gary Jennings
  • J.J. Nelson
  • Zach Pascal
  • Dezmon Patmon
  • Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts drafted Pittman Jr. (second round) and Patmon (sixth round) in 2020, while Campbell was a 2019 second-round pick. General manager Chris Ballard has drafted two other wide receivers with the Colts: Daurice Fountain (fifth round, 2018) and Deon Cain (sixth round, 2018).

2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers 

Take a look at the top 10 ranked wide receivers according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, Junior
1 / 10

1. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, Junior

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, Junior
2 / 10

2. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, Junior

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Senior
3 / 10

3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Senior

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, Junior
4 / 10

4. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, Junior

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5. Kadarius Toney, Florida, Senior
5 / 10

5. Kadarius Toney, Florida, Senior

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
6. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Junior
6 / 10

6. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Junior

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7. Rondale Moore, Purdue, Junior
7 / 10

7. Rondale Moore, Purdue, Junior

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8. Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Junior
8 / 10

8. Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Junior

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, Junior
9 / 10

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, Junior

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
10. Nico Collins, Michigan, Senior
10 / 10

10. Nico Collins, Michigan, Senior

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
