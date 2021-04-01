Colts Re-Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton, the third-leading receiver in the Colts' storied franchise history at that position, is staying in Indianapolis. And he'll have a chance to make some history as soon as this upcoming season.
The Colts announced the return of Hilton, who currently has 9,360 receiving yards in his nine-year career. If Hilton gets 640 or more receiving yards in 2021, the Colts would become the first franchise in NFL history to have three players with over 10,000 receiving yards (Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne are the others).
The 31-year-old Hilton was the Colts' leading receiver in 2020, snagging 56 catches on 93 targets for 762 yards with five touchdowns. He's averaged 68 receptions, 1,040 yards and six touchdowns per season from 2012-2020 and is a four-time Pro Bowler (2014-2017).
Only three players have more receiving yards than Hilton since he entered the league in 2012 (Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins). And he's one of 15 players in NFL history to average 15 or more yards per reception and have over 600 catches in his career.
And: Only two players have more receptions of 20 or more yards than his 145 since he debuted in 2012 (Jones, who has 193; and Brown, who has 146). And only four players have more receiving touchdowns of 20 or more yards in the same span than Hilton's 26: Brown (40), Tyreek Hill (30), Hopkins (29) and DeSean Jackson (27).
If Hilton does cross the 10,000-yard mark, he'll become just the 50th player in NFL history to do so.
See the best images of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
