Colts Re-Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

Only three players have more receiving yards than Hilton since he entered the league in 2012 (Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins). And he's one of 15 players in NFL history to average 15 or more yards per reception and have over 600 catches in his career.

And: Only two players have more receptions of 20 or more yards than his 145 since he debuted in 2012 (Jones, who has 193; and Brown, who has 146). And only four players have more receiving touchdowns of 20 or more yards in the same span than Hilton's 26: Brown (40), Tyreek Hill (30), Hopkins (29) and DeSean Jackson (27).