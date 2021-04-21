Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

Who's available?
The NFL does not officially list players as edge rushers, but between defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, we're able to come up with 37 edge rushers invited to the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:
- Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
- Will Bradley-King, Baylor
- Earnest Brown IV, Northwestern
- Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State
- Victor Dimukeje, Duke
- Chauncey Golston, Iowa
- Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame
- Malik Herring, Georgia
- Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State
- Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
- Patrick Johnson, Tulane
- Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh
- Josh Kaindoh, Florida State
- Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo
- Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
- Ade Ogundeji, Notre Dame
- Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
- Joseph Ossai, Texas
- Jayson Oweh, Penn State
- Kwity Paye, Michigan
- Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
- Jaelan Phillips, Miami
- Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
- Janarius Robinson, Florida State
- Quincy Roche, Miami
- Greg Rousseau, Miami
- Chris Rumph II, Duke
- Cam Sample, Tulane
- Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa
- Jordan Smith, UAB
- Charles Snowden, Virginia
- Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi State
- Shaka Toney, Penn State
- Joe Tryon, Washington
- Payton Turner, Houston
- Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh
- Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech
What do experts think?
Plenty of mock drafts have the Colts taking an edge rusher with their first round pick (No. 21 overall). A sampling: Pro Football Focus (Jayson Oweh), Pro Football Network (Kwity Paye), The Athletic (Jaelan Phillips), CBS Sports (Azeez Ojulari) and Pro Football Focus again (Gregory Rousseau).
Basically, every top edge rusher in the 2021 NFL Draft class has been mocked by someone, somewhere, to the Colts.
PFF does not have an edge rusher among their top 20 prospects, but has four ranked between Nos. 21-30: Paye (No. 24), Oweh (No. 25), Phillips (No. 27) and Ojulari (No. 30). So while there may not be a clear standout in this year's edge rushing class, there is plenty of depth.
Who's on the Colts?
The Colts signed Isaac Rochell and re-signed Al-Quadin Muhammed in free agency, which also saw Denico Autry leave to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis also return.
