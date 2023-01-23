Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked earlier this month what he learned from the first coaching search he led back in 2018 – and his comments are instructive to look back on two weeks into the Colts' current process to find the team's next head coach.

"Don't start with an end in mind," Ballard said. "It's big. A lot of times what happens is you get a vision of what you want before – you've made your mind up and then you might ignore somebody that's really freaking good right in front of your face.

"We've got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we're looking for in the head coach. Don't care which side of the ball. And then to be patient and take your time and make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody. Consistent, thorough – I don't care if it takes until mid-February to hire the head coach. It's about getting it right."

To date, the Colts have completed interviews with 13 candidates to be the team's next head coach, listed by the date of the interview:

