Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

Jan 23, 2023 at 01:37 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-head_coach_article

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked earlier this month what he learned from the first coaching search he led back in 2018 – and his comments are instructive to look back on two weeks into the Colts' current process to find the team's next head coach.

"Don't start with an end in mind," Ballard said. "It's big. A lot of times what happens is you get a vision of what you want before – you've made your mind up and then you might ignore somebody that's really freaking good right in front of your face.

"We've got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we're looking for in the head coach. Don't care which side of the ball. And then to be patient and take your time and make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody. Consistent, thorough – I don't care if it takes until mid-February to hire the head coach. It's about getting it right."

To date, the Colts have completed interviews with 13 candidates to be the team's next head coach, listed by the date of the interview:

Jan. 11: Colts Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Jan. 12: Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Jan. 13: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Jan. 14: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

Jan. 19: Colts Interim head coach Jeff Saturday

Jan. 20: Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Jan. 22: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

Stay tuned to the Colts' Twitter account and Colts.com for more updates on the team's head coaching search.

Download the Colts Mobile App and turn on notifications to get updates delivered straight to your phone.

