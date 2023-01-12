Colts Interview Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Thursday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Evero spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator. The Broncos ranked sixth in yards per play allowed (5.0) and second on third down (34.1 percent) in 2022.
Prior to joining the Broncos, Evero served as the Los Angeles Rams' safeties coach from 2017-2020 and secondary coach/pass game coordinator in 2021.
Evero was a defensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2016, and over five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers was a quality control coach (2011), offensive assistant (2012-2013) and defensive assistant (2014-2015). He also spent three seasons (2007-2009) as a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Evero began his coaching career at his alma mater, UC Davis, as an assistant in 2005.