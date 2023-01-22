Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022. 

Jan 22, 2023
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

22-colts-hc_interview-martindale-1920x1080

The Colts on Sunday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

Martindale joined the playoff-bound Giants under head coach Brian Daboll as defensive coordinator in 2022. In Martindale's first year in New York, the Giants ranked fifth on third down (35.1 percent) and fifth in red zone touchdown rate (49.2 percent).

Prior to the Giants, Martindale was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and the Ravens' linebackers coach from 2012-2017. Martindale began his NFL coaching career in 2004 as the Oakland Raiders' linebackers coach, a post he held until 2008. He was the Denver Broncos' linebackers coach in 2009 and defensive coordinator in 2010 before being hired by head coach John Harbaugh with the Ravens.

Martindale also has had coaching stops across several levels of college football, starting as a secondary coach and defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Defiance College (1986-1987). He also served as a defensive assistant at Notre Dame (1994-1995), defensive ends and special teams coordinator/linebackers at Cincinnati (1996-1998), defensive coordinator/linebackers at Western Illinois (1999) and special teams coordinator/inside linebackers and defensive coordinator/inside linebackers at Western Kentucky (2001-2003). Martindale also coached high school football in Ohio from 1988-1993.

