Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Sunday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

Martindale joined the playoff-bound Giants under head coach Brian Daboll as defensive coordinator in 2022. In Martindale's first year in New York, the Giants ranked fifth on third down (35.1 percent) and fifth in red zone touchdown rate (49.2 percent).

Prior to the Giants, Martindale was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and the Ravens' linebackers coach from 2012-2017. Martindale began his NFL coaching career in 2004 as the Oakland Raiders' linebackers coach, a post he held until 2008. He was the Denver Broncos' linebackers coach in 2009 and defensive coordinator in 2010 before being hired by head coach John Harbaugh with the Ravens.