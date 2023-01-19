Colts Interview Jeff Saturday For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Thursday completed an interview with Jeff Saturday for the team's head coaching position.

Saturday took over as the Colts' interim head coach on Nov. 7 after the team parted ways with Frank Reich. The Colts won Saturday's NFL head coaching debut, 25-20, over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 before dropping their final 7 games.

After Saturday took over as interim head coach, the Colts' offensive line earned the NFL's 10th-highest Pro Football Focus pass block grade (74.8); prior to his arrival, the Colts had the third-lowest PFF pass block grade (54.1).

Saturday consulted for the Colts prior to being hired as interim head coach.

Saturday starred at center for the Colts from 1999-2011, earning first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2005 and 2007, as well as helping the team bring a Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis after the 2006 season. Saturday was selected to six Pro Bowls in his career, five with the Colts (2005-2007, 2009-2010) and one with the Green Bay Packers (2012). His 202 career starts are tied for 92nd in NFL history, and he's one of only 103 players to start 200 or more games in the NFL.

Saturday was enshrined in the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2015.

