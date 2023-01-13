Colts Interview Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris For Head Coach Position

Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, and has been the Rams' defensive coordinator since 2021. 

Jan 13, 2023 at 02:59 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-hc_interview-morris-1920x1080

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Morris has spent the last two seasons as the Rams' defensive coordinator, and helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI last year.

Prior to joining the Rams, Morris held several roles for the Atlanta Falcons, including assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator (2015), wide receivers coach (2016-2019), secondary coach (2019), defensive coordinator (2020) and interim head coach (2020). Morris spent three seasons (2012-2014) as Washington's defensive backs coach; prior to that stint, he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach from 2009-2011.

Morris first joined the Buccaneers in 2002, the year Tampa Bay won Super Bowl XXXVII, as a defensive quality control coach. He was also a defensive assistant (2003), assistant defensive backs coach (2004-2005) and defensive backs coach (2007-2008) for the Buccaneers. Morris was Kansas State's defensive coordinator in 2006.

