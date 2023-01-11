Colts Interview Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Wednesday completed an interview for the team's head coach position with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Ventrone has served as the Colts' special teams coordinator since 2018.

In 2022, cornerback Dallis Flowers led the NFL in yards per kickoff return (31.1), and in 2021 long snapper Luke Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors while wide receiver Ashton Dulin was named a second-team AP All-Pro special teamer.

Ventrone this season guided the Colts through transitions at punter (from Rigoberto Sanchez to Matt Haack) and kicker (from Rodrigo Blankenship to Chase McLaughlin).

The Colts also scored a special teams touchdown for the fifth consecutive season when defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked a punt, which linebacker JoJo Domann returned for a touchdown, in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.