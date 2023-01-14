Colts Interview Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson, in his first season as the Lions' offensive coordinator, guided Detroit to the NFL's fifth-highest scoring average (26.6 points/game) and third-highest total offense average (380 yards/game).
Johnson served as the Lions' tight ends coach from 2020-2021, and was an offensive quality control coach for Detroit in 2019. Prior to Detroit. Johnson spent eight years with the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant (2012), assistant quarterbacks coach (2013-2015), tight ends coach (2015), assistant wide receivers coach (2016-2017) and wide receivers coach (2018).
Prior to the NFL, Johnson spent three seasons at Boston College as a graduate assistant (2009-2010) and tight ends coach (2011).