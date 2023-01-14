Colts Interview Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen For Head Coach Position

Steichen guided the Eagles to the NFL's second-highest points per game average in 2022. 

Jan 14, 2023 at 05:38 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-hc_interview-steichen-1920x1080

The Colts on Saturday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Steichen, in his second year as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, guided Philadelphia to the NFC No. 1 seed in 2022. The Eagles finished the regular season averaging 28.1 points per game, second-most in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Steichen held several roles for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive quality control/wide receivers (2014-2015), quarterbacks coach (2016-2019), interim offensive coordinator (2019) and offensive coordinator (2020). Steichen broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant, a role he held for two years before spending 2013 as an offensive quality control/quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns.

Steichen played quarterback collegiately for UNLV from 2003-2006.

