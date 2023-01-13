Colts Interview Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy For Head Coach Position

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018. 

Jan 12, 2023 at 09:36 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-hc_interview-bieniemy-1920x1080

The Colts on Thursday completed an interview for the team's head coach position with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chiefs led the NFL with an average of 29.2 points per game in 2022, and have ranked in the top six in scoring in each of Bieniemy's five years as offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy joined head coach Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City in 2013 as running backs coach, and held that role until he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Prior to being hired by the Chiefs, Bieniemy was the University of Colorado's offensive coordinator (2011-2012), the Minnesota Vikings' running backs coach (2006-2009) and assistant head coach/running backs (2010), UCLA's running backs coach (2003-2005) and the Colorado's running backs coach (2001-2002).

A running back himself, Bieniemy was selected in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He rushed for 1,589 yards and 11 touchdowns over 142 games between the Chargers (1991-1994), Cincinnati Bengals (1995-1998) and Philadelphia Eagles (1999).

