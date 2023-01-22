Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Sunday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Kafka was hired by head coach Brian Daboll as the Giants' offensive coordinator in 2022, and helped guide New York to the playoffs as the NFC No. 6 seed. Under Kafka, the Giants had the NFL's lowest interception rate (1.15 percent) and the fifth-highest yards per carry average (4.8).

Prior to joining the Giants, Kafka spent five seasons under head coach Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach (2017), quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator (2020-2021).