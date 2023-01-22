Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022. 

Jan 22, 2023 at 02:14 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Sunday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Kafka was hired by head coach Brian Daboll as the Giants' offensive coordinator in 2022, and helped guide New York to the playoffs as the NFC No. 6 seed. Under Kafka, the Giants had the NFL's lowest interception rate (1.15 percent) and the fifth-highest yards per carry average (4.8).

Prior to joining the Giants, Kafka spent five seasons under head coach Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach (2017), quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator (2020-2021).

Kafka, a quarterback, was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 after a record-setting collegiate career at Northwestern. Kafka set Northwestern records with 532 passing yards against Auburn in 2010 and 217 rushing quarterback rushing yards against Minnesota in 2008.

