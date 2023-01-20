Colts Interview Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia joined the Packers in 2022 after leading the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs in 2021 as interim head coach.

In Bisaccia's first year in Green Bay, kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was named a first-team AP All-Pro and the Packers ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per kick return (25.6).