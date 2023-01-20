Colts Interview Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
Bisaccia joined the Packers in 2022 after leading the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs in 2021 as interim head coach.
In Bisaccia's first year in Green Bay, kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was named a first-team AP All-Pro and the Packers ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per kick return (25.6).
Bisaccia has 20 years of experience as an NFL special teams coordinator, serving in that role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-2010), San Diego Chargers (2011-2012), Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) and Raiders (2018-2021) before Packers head coach Matt LaFleur brought him to Green Bay last year. Prior to the NFL, Bisaccia held various coaching roles at the college level, spending time at Wayne State (1983-1987), South Carolina (1988-1993), Clemson (1994-1998) and Ole Miss (1999-2001).