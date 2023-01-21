Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn has served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, helping guide Dallas to the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. The Cowboys in 2022 had the fifth-best scoring defense (20.1 points per game) in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Quinn was the Falcons' head coach from 2015-2020 and led Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016. Quinn took that post after succeeding Gus Bradley as the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.