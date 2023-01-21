Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

Quinn's Cowboys defense has helped Dallas reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. 

Jan 21, 2023
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn has served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, helping guide Dallas to the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. The Cowboys in 2022 had the fifth-best scoring defense (20.1 points per game) in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Quinn was the Falcons' head coach from 2015-2020 and led Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016. Quinn took that post after succeeding Gus Bradley as the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

After coaching in the college ranks at William & Mary, VMI and Hofstra, Quinn broke into the NFL as a defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2001-2002. Quinn then coached defensive line for the 49ers (2003-2004), Miami Dolphins (2005-2006), New York Jets (2007-2008) and Seahawks (2009-2010) before spending two years as the University of Florida's defensive coordinator/defensive line coach (2011-2012).

