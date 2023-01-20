Colts Interview Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan For Head Coach Position

The Bengals' offense, under Callahan, has ranked seventh in points per game in each of the last two seasons. 

Jan 20, 2023 at 05:01 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

22-colts-hc_interview-callahan-1920x1080

The Colts on Friday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Callahan is in his fourth season as the Bengals' offensive coordinator, and has helped Cincinnati win back-to-back AFC North titles behind scoring offenses that ranked seventh in points per game in both 2021 and 2022.

Callahan began his coaching career in 2010 as a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos. He was an offensive quality control coach from 2011-2012 before serving as an offensive assistant from 2013-2015. After Denver, Callahan was the Detroit Lions' quarterbacks coach from 2016-2017 and the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2018 before joining head coach Zac Taylor in Cincinnati.

Callahan's father, Bill, has coached for over 40 years at the college and pro level, and is currently the Cleveland Browns' offensive line coach.

