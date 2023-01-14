Colts Interview Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn For Head Coach Position

Glenn has spent the last two seasons with the Lions after serving as the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach from 2016-2020. 

Jan 14, 2023 at 01:29 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-hc_interview-glenn-1920x1080

The Colts on Saturday completed an interview for the team's head coaching position with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn, a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 and a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who spent a decade and a half as a player in the NFL, has been the Lions' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Glenn began coaching in 2014 as the Cleveland Browns' assistant defensive backs coach, a role he held for two seasons. He spent 2016-2020 as the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach before following current Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was on the Saints' staff, to Detroit.

From 2012-2013, Glenn was a personnel scout for the Jets.

Glenn played for the Jets (1994-2001), Houston Texans (2002-2004), Dallas Cowboys (2005-2006), Jacksonville Jaguars (2007) and Saints (2008) during his career, and was selected to three Pro Bowls (1997, 1998, 2002). He finished his career with 41 interceptions in 205 games.

