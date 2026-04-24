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Colts 2026 NFL Draft tracker

The Colts own seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, beginning in the second round with the 47th overall pick. 

Apr 23, 2026 at 08:00 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The 2026 NFL Draft got underway Thursday night in Pittsburgh, and while the Colts don't have a pick until the second round, keep it locked here on Colts.com and the Colts App for all your news over the next few days.

The Colts own the following picks in the 2026 NFL Draft:

  • Second round (No. 47 overall)
  • Third round (No. 78 overall)
  • Fourth round (No. 113 overall)
  • Fifth round (No. 156 overall)
  • Sixth round (No. 214 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 249 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 254 overall)

For deeper insight into the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft, visit ***NFL IQ***, built on Amazon Quick, for player evaluations and scheme fits for the newest members of the Colts.

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