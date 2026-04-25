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Colts select Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. in fifth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Gumbs converted from offense to defense in 2023 and spent the last two years of his college career at Florida. 

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:41 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

26-colts-draft-pick-graphics-16x9-rd5-pick156

The Colts added to their defensive line on Saturday, selecting Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 245 pound Gumbs split his college career between Northern Illinois (2021-2023) and Florida (2024-2025), totaling 11 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and 98 total tackles over 45 games (19 starts).

Gumbs began his college career on offense with Northern Illinois and moved from wide receiver to tight end, and then ultimately to edge rusher in 2023. He appeared in 12 games for the Huskies on defense in 2023 and totaled 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss, then hit the portal and transferred to Florida.

With the Gators, Gumbs totaled 66 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss over 22 games.

The 23-year-old Gumbs is a native of the South Side of Chicago and attended Simeon Career Academy.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Florida.

george-gumbs-photo-gallery
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Jordan Perez
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Jordan Perez

Jordan Perez/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
6 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
7 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) sets up for a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) sets up for a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida's George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LIU Brooklyn quarterback Ethan Greenwood, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
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Florida's George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LIU Brooklyn quarterback Ethan Greenwood, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Alan Youngblood/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football against LIU Brooklyn game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football against LIU Brooklyn game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Alan Youngblood/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
14 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
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