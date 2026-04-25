Colts select Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. in fifth round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their defensive line on Saturday, selecting Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 245 pound Gumbs split his college career between Northern Illinois (2021-2023) and Florida (2024-2025), totaling 11 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and 98 total tackles over 45 games (19 starts).
Gumbs began his college career on offense with Northern Illinois and moved from wide receiver to tight end, and then ultimately to edge rusher in 2023. He appeared in 12 games for the Huskies on defense in 2023 and totaled 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss, then hit the portal and transferred to Florida.
With the Gators, Gumbs totaled 66 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss over 22 games.
The 23-year-old Gumbs is a native of the South Side of Chicago and attended Simeon Career Academy.
The Indianapolis Colts selected George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Florida.
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