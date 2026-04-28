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How national experts view the Colts' 2026 draft class

Despite not having a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts impressed many national analysts

Apr 28, 2026 at 09:09 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Even though the 2026 NFL Draft lacked the top-end talent of previous drafts, but the Colts were still able to come away with players that can be strong contributors in 2026 and beyond.

Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN: B+

Kiper's biggest takeaway from the draft: the Colts bolstered their defense. The selection of linebacker CJ Allen, who Kiper had ranked at 28 overall in the class, is an immediate boost. Indianapolis snagged him at pick No. 53. Kiper expects Allen, and Day 3 selection Bryce Boettcher, to help the linebacker unit to take a huge step forward.

He also believes that defensive ends George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks with Laiatu Latu. Safety A.J. Haulcy is set to lineup with Cam Bynum as an eventual replacement for Nick Cross, which will be key in pass defense.

Another steal in Kiper's eyes: guard Jalen Farmer. Ranked at No. 81 overall on Kiper's board, the Colts got him at pick No. 113.

The defensive additions earned the Colts a B+ from Kiper, the highest of teams without a first-round pick.

Connor Rogers, NBC SPORTS: B+

Rogers deemed general manager Chris Ballard's draft class one of "absurd value". Like Kiper, he was stunned Allen, as well as Haulcy, fell as far as they did. He sees Allen as a run game demon who will stop the rushes of rival backs like David Montgomery (Texans) and Tony Pollard (Titans).

Another tumble on the board Rogers was surprised by was wide receiver Deion Burks. The 5-foot-10 Oklahoma Sooner ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and creates separation on routes.

Chad Reuter, NFL.COM: A

Rather than doing a cumulative grade for each team's draft class, Reuter handed out grades for each day. Despite not having the first-round pick so many teams had, he gave the Colts a C for Day 1. The benefits of trading for cornerback Sauce Gardner in November have yet to be seen due to injury, but the former New York Jet is a two-time First-Team All-Pro.

However, Reuter believes that on the days the Colts had picks, they aced the selections. Another fan of the Allen and Haulcy selections, Reuter thinks the two add instinct and physicality to the secondary.

Reuter's surprising slip: Farmer. The former Kentucky Wildcat did not let up a sack in 2025. Reuter saw him as a potential top-100 pick and believes he will strengthen the interior of offensive line.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Ranked No. 18

Brugler's rankings put the Colts above seven teams that had a first-round pick. It is the highest ranking of a team without one, and he says that of all the teams that did not pick in Round 1, "the Colts had my favorite haul."

Similar to everyone else, Brugler loves the Allen pick. His tone-setting play style is going to make an immediate impact in the middle of the defense.

Despite Burks' size, Brugler thinks he will be a big surprise, especially because of his speed and how far he fell.

The consensus among analysts: the Colts hit a home run in this year's draft. Many picks are considered steals based on initial rankings and projection. The enhancements on defense, as well as new speed on offense sets the Colts up to have a solid rookie class.

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