 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts place S Reuben Lowery III on reserve/retired list

The Colts made the roster move Tuesday. 

Jun 09, 2026 at 01:58 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today placed safety Reuben Lowery III on the Reserve/Retired list.

Lowery III, 5-9, 204 pounds, was claimed by Indianapolis off waivers from Baltimore on October 13, 2025. He played in three total games (one start) in 2025 with the Colts and Ravens and registered five tackles (one solo). Lowery III was originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2025. Collegiately, he played in 46 career games (29 starts) at Tennessee-Chattanooga (2020-24) and compiled 166 tackles (109 solo), 19.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).

Related Content

news

Colts sign 2026 draft picks Jalen Farmer, Bryce Boettcher

The Colts' entire 2026 NFL Draft class is now under contract.

news

Colts sign QB Easton Stick, CB Jai'Onte McMillian, C Joshua Kreutz; waive CB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts release CB Kenny Moore II, S Nasir Adderley; waive LB John Bullock

Moore, who spent the last nine seasons with the Colts, requested a trade in April.

news

Colts waive DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., LB Joseph Vaughn; release G Bill Murray; waive-injured T Jack Wilson

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts sign free agent S Nasir Adderley

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts re-sign T Luke Tenuta

Tenuta appeared in four games for the Colts in 2025.

news

Colts re-sign CB Cameron Mitchell

Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Colts in 2025, recording four passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

news

Colts sign free agent WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine played at Indiana University and has spent six seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2024-24) and Miami Dolphins (2025).

news

Colts sign free agent LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Davis-Gaither played for the Cincinnati Bengals under Lou Anarumo from 2020-24.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising