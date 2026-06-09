Colts place S Reuben Lowery III on reserve/retired list

Lowery III, 5-9, 204 pounds, was claimed by Indianapolis off waivers from Baltimore on October 13, 2025. He played in three total games (one start) in 2025 with the Colts and Ravens and registered five tackles (one solo). Lowery III was originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2025. Collegiately, he played in 46 career games (29 starts) at Tennessee-Chattanooga (2020-24) and compiled 166 tackles (109 solo), 19.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).