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Roster Moves

Colts waive DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., LB Joseph Vaughn; release G Bill Murray; waive-injured T Jack Wilson

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

Apr 30, 2026 at 02:42 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today waived defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr. and linebacker Joseph Vaughn, released guard Bill Murray and waived-injured tackle Jack Wilson. If Wilson clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Fehoko Jr., 6-4, 267 pounds, was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on November 18, 2025. He participated in the Washington Commanders' 2025 offseason program and training camp. Fehoko Jr. spent time on the Commanders practice squad in 2024 after participating in the Dallas Cowboys' offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2023, he spent the entire season on the Cowboys' Injured Reserve list. Fehoko Jr. was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of San Jose State.

Vaughn, 6-3, 238 pounds, most recently signed a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on January 6, 2026. He participated in the Colts' 2025 training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on August 18, 2025. Collegiately, Vaughn saw action in 44 career games at UCLA (2024) and Yale (2019-23). He registered 147 tackles (88 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three forced fumbles.

Murray, 6-3, 321 pounds, was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 16, 2025. He has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2025), New England Patriots (2020-23, 2025) and Chicago Bears (2023-25). Murray was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020, out of William & Mary.

Wilson, 6-11, 310 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on October 9, 2024. In 2025, he spent the entire season on the Injured Reserve list. Wilson spent Weeks 6-8 of the 2024 season on the Colts practice squad. Collegiately, he played basketball at Minnesota (2023-24), Washington State (2022-23), Idaho (2019-20) and Oregon State (2018-19). From 2020-22, Wilson also played football at Washington State and saw action in 25 games along the offensive line and on special teams.

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