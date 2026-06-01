Colts sign QB Easton Stick, CB Jai'Onte McMillian, C Joshua Kreutz; waive CB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent center Josh Kreutz, undrafted free agent cornerback Jai'Onte' McMillan and free agent quarterback Easton Stick. The team also waived cornerback Wyett Ekeler, guard LaDarius Henderson and quarterback Seth Henigan.

Kreutz, 6-2, 290 pounds, played in 53 career games (37 starts) at Illinois (2021-25). As a team captain in 2025, he started 12 games at center. Kreutz garnered All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from the coaches and media in 2023 and 2024. His last name is pronounced krew-tz.

McMillan, 5-10, 190 pounds, appeared in 22 games (four starts) at Minnesota (2024-25) and registered 40 tackles (29 solo), half a tackle for loss and one pass defensed. Prior to Minnesota, he saw action in 33 games at TCU (2020-23) and totaled 15 tackles (13 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four passes defensed and one interception. His first name is pronounced JAY-on-tay.

Stick, 6-1, 224 pounds, has played in six career games (four starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2025) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2024). He has completed 112-of-175 passes for 1,133 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for an 85.7 passer rating. Stick has also registered 28 carries for 142 yards (5.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He was originally selected by the Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. In 2025, Stick spent time on the Falcons' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action.

Ekeler, 5-10, 199 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 30, 2025. Collegiately, he played in 49 career games at Wyoming (2020-24) and compiled 197 tackles (127 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Henderson, 6-4, 312 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 16, 2025. He also spent time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad last season. As a rookie in 2024, Henderson spent the entire season on the Houston Texans Injured Reserve list. He was originally selected by the Texans in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan.