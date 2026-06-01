 Skip to main content
Advertising

Roster Moves

Colts sign QB Easton Stick, CB Jai'Onte McMillian, C Joshua Kreutz; waive CB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. 

Jun 01, 2026 at 01:10 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent center Josh Kreutz, undrafted free agent cornerback Jai'Onte' McMillan and free agent quarterback Easton Stick. The team also waived cornerback Wyett Ekeler, guard LaDarius Henderson and quarterback Seth Henigan.

Kreutz, 6-2, 290 pounds, played in 53 career games (37 starts) at Illinois (2021-25). As a team captain in 2025, he started 12 games at center. Kreutz garnered All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from the coaches and media in 2023 and 2024. His last name is pronounced krew-tz.

McMillan, 5-10, 190 pounds, appeared in 22 games (four starts) at Minnesota (2024-25) and registered 40 tackles (29 solo), half a tackle for loss and one pass defensed. Prior to Minnesota, he saw action in 33 games at TCU (2020-23) and totaled 15 tackles (13 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four passes defensed and one interception. His first name is pronounced JAY-on-tay.

Stick, 6-1, 224 pounds, has played in six career games (four starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2025) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2024). He has completed 112-of-175 passes for 1,133 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for an 85.7 passer rating. Stick has also registered 28 carries for 142 yards (5.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He was originally selected by the Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. In 2025, Stick spent time on the Falcons' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action.

Ekeler, 5-10, 199 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 30, 2025. Collegiately, he played in 49 career games at Wyoming (2020-24) and compiled 197 tackles (127 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Henderson, 6-4, 312 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 16, 2025. He also spent time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad last season. As a rookie in 2024, Henderson spent the entire season on the Houston Texans Injured Reserve list. He was originally selected by the Texans in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

Henigan, 6-3, 215 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 29, 2025. Last season, he was elevated to the active roster for Week 18 at Houston but did not see game action. Henigan spent Weeks 1-4 of the 2025 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He participated in the Jaguars' 2025 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025, out of Memphis.

Related Content

news

Colts sign 2026 draft picks Jalen Farmer, Bryce Boettcher

The Colts' entire 2026 NFL Draft class is now under contract.

news

Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts release CB Kenny Moore II, S Nasir Adderley; waive LB John Bullock

Moore, who spent the last nine seasons with the Colts, requested a trade in April.

news

Colts waive DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., LB Joseph Vaughn; release G Bill Murray; waive-injured T Jack Wilson

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts sign free agent S Nasir Adderley

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts re-sign T Luke Tenuta

Tenuta appeared in four games for the Colts in 2025.

news

Colts re-sign CB Cameron Mitchell

Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Colts in 2025, recording four passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

news

Colts sign free agent WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine played at Indiana University and has spent six seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2024-24) and Miami Dolphins (2025).

news

Colts sign free agent LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Davis-Gaither played for the Cincinnati Bengals under Lou Anarumo from 2020-24.

news

Colts sign free agent CB Cam Taylor-Britt

Taylor-Britt totaled 38 passes defended over four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising