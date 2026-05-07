Colts release CB Kenny Moore II, S Nasir Adderley; waive LB John Bullock

Moore joined the Colts as a waiver claim from the New England Patriots on roster cut-down day in 2017 and compiled a remarkable nine-year career in Indianapolis. An undrafted free agent from Valdosta State, the 30-year-old Moore appeared in 132 games (111 starts) and totaled 21 interceptions, four pick-sixes (including a Colts record two in one game against the Carolina Panthers in 2023), 649 tackles, 39 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.

"(I) think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally, but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way," general manager Chris Ballard said last month. "At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Nothing much more than that. And because of our respect level for Kenny we said, 'Okay.' Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that's been a pillar, not only on our team, but in the community. I think most of you know my relationship with him, it's close. And so those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and good."