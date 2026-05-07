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Roster Moves

Colts release CB Kenny Moore II, S Nasir Adderley; waive LB John Bullock

Moore, who spent the last nine seasons with the Colts, requested a trade in April. 

May 07, 2026 at 02:06 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts on Thursday released cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Moore joined the Colts as a waiver claim from the New England Patriots on roster cut-down day in 2017 and compiled a remarkable nine-year career in Indianapolis. An undrafted free agent from Valdosta State, the 30-year-old Moore appeared in 132 games (111 starts) and totaled 21 interceptions, four pick-sixes (including a Colts record two in one game against the Carolina Panthers in 2023), 649 tackles, 39 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.

In 2021, Moore was named to the Pro Bowl; he was voted a four-time team captain and named the Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Moore requested a trade in April.

"(I) think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally, but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way," general manager Chris Ballard said last month. "At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Nothing much more than that. And because of our respect level for Kenny we said, 'Okay.' Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that's been a pillar, not only on our team, but in the community. I think most of you know my relationship with him, it's close. And so those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and good."

With Moore seeking a new opportunity elsewhere, the Colts will likely turn to 2025 third-round pick Justin Walley to step up at slot cornerback. Walley put together a standout training camp last summer but sustained a torn ACL during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, ending his rookie year before it could begin.

The Colts on Thursday additionally released safety Nasir Adderley and waived linebacker John Bullock.

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