Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

Castle, 5-11, 221 pounds, played in 68 career games (three starts) at Duke (2025) and Appalachian State (2020-24) and compiled 308 carries for 1,524 yards (4.9 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He also registered 36 receptions for 252 yards (7.0 avg.) and one touchdown. In 2025, Castle appeared in all 14 games and totaled 115 carries for 488 yards (4.2 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 111 yards (6.5 avg.).

Vaughn, 6-3, 228 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2026. He saw action in 30 games at Abilene Christian (2023-25) and totaled 179 carries for 1,018 yards (5.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Vaughn also caught 17 passes for 118 yards (6.9 avg.). Prior to Abilene Christian, he spent two seasons at Wyoming (2021-22). Vaughn played in one game and had 16 carries for 67 yards (4.2 avg.) and two touchdowns.