 Skip to main content
Advertising

Roster Moves

Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 

May 18, 2026 at 09:31 AM
Author Image
Colts Communications
1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent running back Anderson Castle and waived running back Jordon Vaughn.

Castle, 5-11, 221 pounds, played in 68 career games (three starts) at Duke (2025) and Appalachian State (2020-24) and compiled 308 carries for 1,524 yards (4.9 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He also registered 36 receptions for 252 yards (7.0 avg.) and one touchdown. In 2025, Castle appeared in all 14 games and totaled 115 carries for 488 yards (4.2 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 111 yards (6.5 avg.).

Vaughn, 6-3, 228 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2026. He saw action in 30 games at Abilene Christian (2023-25) and totaled 179 carries for 1,018 yards (5.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Vaughn also caught 17 passes for 118 yards (6.9 avg.). Prior to Abilene Christian, he spent two seasons at Wyoming (2021-22). Vaughn played in one game and had 16 carries for 67 yards (4.2 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts release CB Kenny Moore II, S Nasir Adderley; waive LB John Bullock

Moore, who spent the last nine seasons with the Colts, requested a trade in April.

news

Colts waive DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., LB Joseph Vaughn; release G Bill Murray; waive-injured T Jack Wilson

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts sign free agent S Nasir Adderley

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts re-sign T Luke Tenuta

Tenuta appeared in four games for the Colts in 2025.

news

Colts re-sign CB Cameron Mitchell

Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Colts in 2025, recording four passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

news

Colts sign free agent WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine played at Indiana University and has spent six seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2024-24) and Miami Dolphins (2025).

news

Colts sign free agent LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Davis-Gaither played for the Cincinnati Bengals under Lou Anarumo from 2020-24.

news

Colts sign free agent CB Cam Taylor-Britt

Taylor-Britt totaled 38 passes defended over four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Colts sign free agent S Jonathan Owens

Owens has appeared in 82 games over seven seasons spent with the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

news

Colts sign free agent DT Jerry Tillery

Tillery was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising