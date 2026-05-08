Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

Allen, 6-1, 233 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played in 41 career games (30 starts) at Georgia (2023-25) and totaled 205 tackles (117 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2025, Allen started 13 games and compiled 88 tackles (47 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He garnered First Team All-America honors and was a First Team All-SEC choice.

Haulcy, 6-0, 215 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (78th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He saw action in 48 career games (44 starts) at LSU (2025), Houston (2023-24) and New Mexico (2022) and totaled 347 tackles (203 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 19 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a senior, Haulcy appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) and registered 88 tackles (49 solo), half a tackle for loss, four passes defensed, three interceptions and one forced fumble. He was a First Team All-SEC choice. His last name is pronounced HALL-see.

Gumbs Jr., 6-4, 245 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He saw action in 46 career games (19 starts) as a defensive end and tight end in his time at Florida (2024-25) and Northern Illinois (2021-23). Gumbs Jr. registered 99 tackles (49 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also totaled four receptions for 44 yards (11.0 avg.). In 2025, Gumbs Jr. started nine games and compiled 31 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Curry, 6-3, 260 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 55 career games (14 starts) at Ohio State (2022-25) and registered 107 tackles (69 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one blocked kick and one blocked punt. In 2025, Curry started 14 games and registered 66 tackles (40 solo), 16.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He garnered Second Team All-Big Ten honors. A native of Greenwood, Ind., Curry played at Center Grove High School. His first name is pronounced KAY-den.

McGowan, 6-0, 223 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He saw action in 37 career games (21 starts) at Kentucky (2025), New Mexico State (2024), Butler Community College (2023) and Oklahoma (2020) and totaled 414 carries for 2,043 yards (4.9 avg.) and 22 touchdowns as well as 60 receptions for 708 yards (11.8 avg.) and four touchdowns. In 2025, McGowan saw action in 11 games (10 starts) and compiled 165 carries for 725 yards (4.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also registered 19 receptions for 126 yards (6.6 avg.). McGowan was named a Second Team All-CUSA choice in 2024.

Burks, 5-10, 180 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played in 48 career games (31 starts) at Oklahoma (2024-25) and Purdue (2021-23) and totaled 151 receptions for 1,669 yards (11.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Burks also contributed 18 carries for 52 yards (2.8 avg.). In 2025, he started 13 games and compiled 57 receptions for 620 yards (10.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His first name is pronounced DEE-on.

Ball, 6-4, 310 pounds, played in 50 career games (31 starts) at Arkansas (2021-25) and compiled 138 tackles (52 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he started 11 games as a team captain and finished with 27 tackles (14 solo) and 4.5 tackles for loss. Ball was named to the 2025 AFCA Good Works Team and was on the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Brown, 6-0, 199 pounds, played in 50 career games (24 starts) at Wisconsin (2022-25) and totaled 142 tackles (93 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he started all 12 games and registered 53 tackles (35 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and three passes defensed. Brown was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten choice (2023-25). He was named CSC Academic All-District in 2025.

Chambers, 6-2, 231 pounds, saw action in 15 games in one season at Mississippi (2025) and tallied 45 tackles (27 solo), half a tackle for loss and three passes defensed. Prior to Mississippi, he appeared in 43 games (28 starts) at Missouri State (2020-24) and compiled 196 tackles (99 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight passed defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Chambers was named a Second Team All-MVFC choice in 2024. He made the MVFC Honor Roll in 2022 and 2024 and was selected to the Missouri State AD's Honor Roll in Fall 2022 and Fall 2024.

Hagans, 5-11, 188 pounds, played in 57 career games at Duke (2021-25) and totaled 152 receptions for 1,586 yards (10.4 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He also recorded 24 kickoff returns for 756 yards (31.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. Hagans also compiled five punt returns for 153 yards (30.6 avg.) and one touchdown. In 2025, he started all 14 games and caught 43 passes for 508 yards (11.8 avg.) and six touchdowns. Hagans also tallied 14 kickoff returns for 467 yards (33.4 avg.) and one touchdown. He was a Second Team All-ACC selection as a return specialist in 2025 and was named to the 2022 ACC All-Academic Team. His first name is pronounced SAH-meer.

Horton Jr., 6-0, 183 pounds, appeared in 41 career games (15 starts) at Purdue (2025), FAU (2024), West Virginia (2023) and Marshall (2020-22) and totaled 53 receptions for 735 yards (13.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. He also registered six carries for 45 yards (7.5 avg.). In 2025, Horton Jr. saw action in 11 games (eight starts) and registered 27 receptions for 289 yards (10.7 avg.) and one touchdown. He also had two carries for 22 yards (11.0 avg.).

Melton, 6-3, 253 pounds, saw action in 36 career games (14 starts) at Virginia (2025) and Ohio State (2020-24) and compiled 60 tackles (27 solo), 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he started all 14 games and totaled 45 tackles (18 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Melton garnered Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition in 2025.

Pare, 5-8, 190 pounds, saw action in 38 games (20 starts) at Texas State (2022-25) and compiled 477 carries for 2,454 yards (5.1 avg.) and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 78 passes for 655 yards (8.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. In 2025, Pare started all 13 games and registered 210 carries for 1,128 yards (5.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also totaled 37 receptions for 312 yards (8.4 avg.) and two touchdowns en route to Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. Prior to Texas State, Pare played in 21 games (six starts) at Arkansas State (2020-21) and had 179 carries for 905 yards (5.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 368 yards (9.4 avg.) and four touchdowns. His last name is pronounced Pair-ee.

Rucci, 6-8, 314 pounds, played in 34 career games (18 starts) at Penn State (2024-25) and Wisconsin (2021-23). He registered starts at right tackle (17) and left tackle (one) for the Nittany Lions. In 2025, Rucci started all 12 games he played in at right tackle (11) and left tackle (one). He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten choice. His last name is pronounced Rew-chee.

Sharpe, 5-9, 173 pounds, appeared in 45 career games (19 starts) at Arkansas (2025), Fresno State (2024), Missouri State (2022-23) and Houston (2021) and totaled 181 receptions for 2,413 yards (13.3 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He also registered 12 carries for 122 yards (10.2 avg.) and threw a touchdown. In 2025, Sharpe played in all 12 games (three starts) and had 41 receptions for 592 yards (14.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also tallied six carries for 54 yards (9.0 avg.). Sharpe garnered Honorable Mention All-Mountain West recognition (2024) and was a First Team All-MVFC selection (2023). He was also a member of the track and field team at Houston.

VanDeMark, 6-4, 314 pounds, played in 27 games (11 starts) at Alabama (2024-25) and registered starts at right guard (seven), left guard (three) and center (one). In 2025, he appeared in 14 games and recorded starts at right guard (six), left guard (two) and center (one). Prior to Alabama, VanDeMark saw action in 18 games (eight starts) at Michigan State (2021-23). His last name is pronounced VAN-duh-mark.

Vaughn, 6-3, 228 pounds, saw action in 30 games at Abilene Christian (2023-25) and totaled 179 carries for 1,018 yards (5.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 118 yards (6.9 avg.). In 2025, Vaughn appeared in all 14 games and finished with 114 carries for 671 yards (5.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He also registered 11 receptions for 72 yards (6.5 avg.). Prior to Abilene Christian, Vaughn spent two seasons at Wyoming (2021-22). He played in one game and had 16 carries for 67 yards (4.2 avg.) and two touchdowns.