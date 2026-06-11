CJ Allen, AJ Haulcy have already impressed DC Lou Anarumo

Over the last couple of years, teams have played three-safety defense more frequently, which allows for more versatile coverages to be deployed. The Baltimore Ravens have used the trio of Alohi Gilman, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks in the secondary at the same time often, with Hamilton widely regarded as one of the best in the league at the position. With Haulcy adding to the depth of the safety room, the door is open for Anarumo to tap into that scheme.

Haulcy, who describes himself as a "ballhawk," has already exceeded every expectation Anarumo had.

"He has a really good feel for subtleties of the game that maybe a guy as a rookie doesn't have," he said. "I'm excited about where his upside can go."

Most rookies will make mistakes as they adjust to the league. Coaches value players who don't make the same mistake twice, and Haulcy fits that bill.

"In terms of picking things up, he's not a repeat offender," Anarumo said. "He gets football."

Bynum, who is entering his second season with the Colts, has noticed the same thing in the rookie, even though he may not be operating like one.