2026 Colts Training Camp: theme days, autographs & giveaways

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their final Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., fans are invited to be part of a summer filled with the moments, traditions and excitement that have made camp a destination over the past eight years.
"We're thrilled to kick off Colts Training Camp and can't wait to see all our fans, neighbors and partners in Westfield as we build our team for the 2026 season," Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said last month. "It's also bittersweet that this will be our last camp at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate the memories and friends we've made during our Westfield era."
The team is scheduled to host 13 practices, all open to the public. A ticket is required to enter each day. For a full list of dates and activations and to download a ticket, fans can visit Ticketmaster and Colts.com/Camp
*Player autographs are available after practice and are based on player availability. Special activations, appearances and autograph opportunities are not guaranteed and are subject to change.*
JULY 29 – CAMP KICKOFF, presented by ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS
Kick off one final summer at Grand Park as Colts Nation comes together for the first practice of Training Camp, featuring opening-day festivities, special giveaways and a performance by THE HERD Drumline.
- Colts City Opens: 9 a.m.
- Practice: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Giveaway: Season schedule magnet (first 1,000 fans to enter Colts City)
- Concessions Deal: $3 Hot Dogs
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Training Camp pin ($14.99) and pennant ($19.99)
- Post-Practice Autograph Football Toss: Full Team
- Kids-Only Autographs: Rookies
JULY 31 – FAMILY DAY, presented by ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
Bring the whole family for one of Training Camp's most popular traditions, featuring kid-friendly activities, entertainment, special giveaways and unforgettable opportunities to connect with the Colts.
- Colts City Opens: 9 a.m.
- Practice: 10 – 11:15 a.m.
- Giveaway: Blue Cups (first 1,000 fans)
- Concessions Deal: $6 Kids Combo
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Mascot Blind Boxes ($34.99)
- Special Activations: Republic Services "truck experience" and giveaways, Face painters, balloon artists, chalk station & cotton candy
- Post-Practice Autograph Football Toss: Linebackers & Special Teams
- Kids-Only Autographs: Quarterbacks & Wide Receivers
AUG. 1 – NFL'S "BACK TOGETHER" WEEKEND
Join fans across the NFL in celebrating the return of football with alumni appearances, a Lombardi Trophy photo opportunity and a full-team football toss during NFL Back Together Weekend.
- Colts City Opens: 2 p.m.
- Practice: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
- Giveaway: Lunch Boxes (first 300 fans)
- Concessions Deal: $10 Cutwater
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Build-A-Bear Original Blue Mascot Plush ($39.99)
- Special Activations: Appearances by Colts Legends Bill Brooks & Marlin Jackson, Lombardi Trophy photo opportunity, Full Team Cheer Performance & Autographs
- Post-Practice Autograph Football Toss: Full Team
- Kids-Only Autographs: Rookies
AUG. 6 – THIRSTY THURSDAY, presented by BUD LIGHT (NIGHT PRACTICE)
Experience Training Camp under the lights with a night practice, drink specials, live entertainment and a post-practice fireworks show that makes Thirsty Thursday one of the most anticipated events of the summer.
- Colts City Opens: 6 p.m.
- Practice: 8 – 10 p.m.
- Giveaway: Blue Glow Sticks (first 1,000 fans)
- Concessions Deal: $5 Bud Light
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Colts shot glass ($11.99) and koozie ($9.99)
- Special Activations: Post-practice fireworks & Colts Cheer performance
- Post-Practice Autograph Football Toss: Rookies
AUG. 8 – SALUTE TO SERVICE, presented by VET TIX
Help the Colts honor the brave men and women who serve our country through military-themed displays, patriotic ceremonies, interactive exhibits and special recognitions throughout the day.
- Colts City Opens: 8 a.m.
- Practice: 10 – 11:35 a.m.
- Giveaway: Camo rally towel (first 1,000 fans)
- Concessions Deal: $8 Hot Dog Combo
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Military discount (10% Off with military ID) and Build-A-Bear Blue Mascot Camo Plush ($44.99)
- Special Activations: Howitzer Cannon display, Military Branch Activity Booths and more.
AUG. 16 – GIVE BACK SUNDAY, presented by MEIJER
Celebrate the power of community as Colts fans join local nonprofit partners for service projects, community impact experiences and opportunities to make a difference across Indiana.
- Colts City Opens: 2 p.m.
- Practice: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
- Giveaway: Colts paper fan (first 500 fans)
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Colts Neon Sign short-sleeve tee (Reg. $44.99, Now $24.99)
- Special Activations: Community service kitting project with United Way of Central Indiana and opportunities to support local nonprofits
- Post-Practice Autograph Football Toss: Full Team
- Kids-Only Autographs: Rookies
AUG. 19 – KICKING THE STIGMA DAY / JOINT PRACTICE, presented by CENTERPOINT ENERGY
Watch the Colts and Atlanta Falcons take part in a joint practice while learning more about Kicking The Stigma and the Colts commitment to raising awareness and expanding access to mental health resources.
- Colts City Opens: 1 p.m.
- Practice: 3 – 5 p.m.
- Giveaway: Kicking The Stigma Car Magnet (first 1,000 fans)
- Concessions Deal: $10 Cutwater
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Colts Neon Sign short-sleeve tee (Reg. $44.99, Now $24.99)
- Special Activations: Kicking The Stigma inflatable challenge, Mental Health Resource Fair featuring local organizations, Kicking The Stigma photo op, interactive message wall
AUG 20 – JOINT PRACTICE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS
See two NFL teams share the field as the Colts and Falcons wrap up Training Camp with a competitive joint practice and one final opportunity to experience camp at Grand Park.
- Colts City Opens: 1 p.m.
- Practice: 3 – 4:30 p.m.
- Giveaway: Season schedule magnet (first 1,000 fans)
- Concessions Deal: $5 Bud Light
- Pro Shop Deal of the Day: Colts Neon Sign short-sleeve tee (Reg. $44.99, Now $24.99)
- Special Activations: Complimentary skin cancer screenings
OTHER CAMP OPPORTUNITIES
In addition to watching the 2026 Colts up close, fans can enjoy several special experiences throughout camp, including:
- "One Last Summer at Grand Park" Commemorative Photo Wall. Celebrate the final camp at Grand Park by capturing your memories and adding them to a special fan photo display throughout camp.
- Limited-Edition Training Camp Retail Collection. Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive Training Camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.
- 50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com.