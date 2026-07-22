2026 Colts Training Camp: theme days, autographs & giveaways

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their final Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security , at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., fans are invited to be part of a summer filled with the moments, traditions and excitement that have made camp a destination over the past eight years.

"We're thrilled to kick off Colts Training Camp and can't wait to see all our fans, neighbors and partners in Westfield as we build our team for the 2026 season," Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said last month. "It's also bittersweet that this will be our last camp at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate the memories and friends we've made during our Westfield era."