2026 Colts Training Camp schedule and themes released

The Indianapolis Colts today released the schedule for 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, which will kick off Wednesday, July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

This year marks the eighth and final summer of Colts Camp at Grand Park, about 15 miles north of Indianapolis. In 2027, camp will move to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

As in past years, activities and events at Grand Park will focus on entertaining the whole family and giving fans access, as well as celebrating the Colts partnership with Westfield.

"We're thrilled to kick off Colts Training Camp next month and can't wait to see all our fans, neighbors and partners in Westfield as we build our team for the 2026 season," said Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon. "It's also bittersweet that this will be our last camp at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate the memories and friends we've made during our Westfield era."

"Colts Training Camp has become a summer tradition in Westfield, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome fans back to Grand Park for one final season," said Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. "For eight years, the Colts have helped create lasting memories for our residents, driven visitors to our community, and played a role in establishing Westfield as a premier destination for sports. We look forward to celebrating this final camp, thanking the Colts organization for an incredible partnership, and sending the Horseshoe into the 2026 season with the full support of Westfield behind them."