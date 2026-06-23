2026 Colts Training Camp schedule and themes released

The Indianapolis Colts today released the schedule for 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, which will kick off Wednesday, July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.
This year marks the eighth and final summer of Colts Camp at Grand Park, about 15 miles north of Indianapolis. In 2027, camp will move to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
As in past years, activities and events at Grand Park will focus on entertaining the whole family and giving fans access, as well as celebrating the Colts partnership with Westfield.
"We're thrilled to kick off Colts Training Camp next month and can't wait to see all our fans, neighbors and partners in Westfield as we build our team for the 2026 season," said Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon. "It's also bittersweet that this will be our last camp at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate the memories and friends we've made during our Westfield era."
"Colts Training Camp has become a summer tradition in Westfield, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome fans back to Grand Park for one final season," said Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. "For eight years, the Colts have helped create lasting memories for our residents, driven visitors to our community, and played a role in establishing Westfield as a premier destination for sports. We look forward to celebrating this final camp, thanking the Colts organization for an incredible partnership, and sending the Horseshoe into the 2026 season with the full support of Westfield behind them."
Highlights of 2026 camp will include:
OPEN PRACTICES: JULY 29 - AUGUST 20
The team is scheduled to host 13 practices, all open to the public. A ticket is required to enter each day and may be downloaded at Colts.com/Camp.
- First Practice: Wednesday, July 29 (10-11 a.m.)
- Night Practice: Thursday, August 6 (8-10 p.m.)
- Joint Practice #1: The Colts host the Atlanta Falcons on August 19 (3-5 p.m.)
- Final Practice: Joint Practice #2 with Falcons on August 20 (3-4:30 p.m.)
- For seven of the 13 practices, tickets for all attendees are free.
- On six Primetime Practice days – Aug. 1, 6, 8, 15, 19 & 20 – tickets are $5 for fans 18 or older. Tickets for kids 17 and under remain free, but fans still must download a ticket. If practice is moved indoors, ticket and parking fees for those not able to attend due to limited capacity will be refunded.
- All ticket proceeds will support Colts community efforts to develop and grow flag football opportunities throughout Indiana.
- Grand Park also charges a parking fee per vehicle each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking on site will cost $10.
|Practice
|Camp Tickets
|Grand Park Parking Fee
|General Practices
|FREE
|$5 per vehicle in advance / $10 per vehicle on site
|Primetime Practices - 17 & under
|FREE
|$5 per vehicle in advance / $10 per vehicle on site
|Primetime Practices - 18 & older (August 1, 6, 8, 15, 19 and 20)
|$5
|$5 per vehicle in advance / $10 per vehicle on site
THEME DAYS
Colts Training Camp will feature a series of theme days highlighting various local organizations and fans and providing activities for the whole family. Details about each day will be released later this summer.
Scheduled themes include:
- Camp Kickoff, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors – Wednesday, July 29
- Family Day, presented by Ascension St. Vincent – Friday, July 31
- NFL's Back Together Saturday – Saturday, August 1
- "Thirsty Thursday," presented by Bud Light – Thursday, August 6
- Salute to Service Day, presented by Vet Tix – Saturday, August 8
- Give Back Sunday, presented by Meijer – Sunday, August 16
- Joint Practice #1 with Atlanta Falcons, presented by CenterPoint Energy, & Kicking The Stigma Day – Wednesday, August 19
- Joint Practice #2 with Falcons – Thursday, August 20
JOINT PRACTICES WITH ATLANTA FALCONS - AUGUST 19 & 20
The Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park for Joint Practice Days on August 19 and August 20 to close out 2026 camp. The practices take place in advance of the teams' preseason game on August 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Buy tickets to the game against Atlanta on Ticketmaster.com here.
The teams are also scheduled to complete a joint service project to support Kicking The Stigma, the Colts mental health initiative.
The Colts also will take part in a joint training camp practice on the road at the New England Patriots on August 11 in advance of the team's preseason road game on August 13.
Indianapolis has participated in past joint practices, including Green Bay (2025), Baltimore (2018, 2025), Arizona (2024), Cincinnati (2024), Chicago (2015, 2023), Philadelphia (2023), Detroit (2017, 2022), Carolina (2021), Cleveland (2019), , Tennessee (2000) and the St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999).
COLTS CITY
Colts City returns to Grand Park on an 85,000 square foot multi-purpose asphalt pad and turf field adjacent to the Colts practice fields, allowing fans to enjoy Colts City activities and team practices conveniently.
Colts City will be open each day practice is open to the public through August 20.
Features will include:
- The Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash & flag football activities,
- Colts In Motion, presented by Ascension St. Vincent, the team's interactive traveling experience,
- On-site Colts Pro Shop,
- "Cool Zones," presented by Ascension St. Vincent,
- Toddler Zone, Blue's Trick Shot Zone and Interactive Flag Belt Wall,
- Appearances by team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders,
- Food and beverage deals, and
- Interactive partner displays and exhibits.
INCLEMENT WEATHER
In the case of inclement weather, a practice may be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center. Due to capacity limits, only a limited number of fans may be allowed inside to watch practice. Information on this process will be announced later this summer.
If a practice is moved indoors, Colts City also will be closed.
2026 COLTS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
|DATE
|COLTS CITY HOURS
|PRACTICE TIMES
|THEME
|SPONSOR
|Claim Tickets
|Wednesday, July 29
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Camp Kickoff
|Academy Sports + Outdoors
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Thursday, July 30
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Friday, July 31
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:15 AM
|Family Day
|Ascension St. Vincent
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Saturday, August 1
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|Back Together Saturday
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Monday, August 3
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:15 AM
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Tuesday, August 4
|9:00 AM – NOON
|10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Thursday, August 6
|6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
|8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Thirsty Thursday
|Bud Light
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Saturday, August 8
|8:00 AM – NOON
|10:00 AM – 11:35 AM
|Salute to Service
|Vet Tix
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Sunday, August 9
|8:00 AM – NOON
|10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Saturday, August 15
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Sunday, August 16
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|Give Back Sunday
|Meijer
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Wednesday, August 19
|1:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Joint Practice (Atlanta Falcons) & Kicking The Stigma
|CenterPoint Energy
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Thursday, August 20
|1:00 PM – 4:30 PM
|3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
|Joint Practice (Atlanta Falcons)
|Claim Tickets ($5)
View our favorite photos featuring Colts fans and Colts City from Day 1 of 2025 Colts Training Camp.