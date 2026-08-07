Colts players, head coach Shane Steichen react to RB Jonathan Taylor's extension

WESTFIELD, Ind. – To open Thursday's night practice, Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon officially announced running back Jonathan Taylor's extension, and the Pro Bowler had a chance to say a few words to the fans himself.

"We appreciate you guys taking the time out of your evening to be here today to watch us put in the time and effort to put a great product on the field for you guys," he said to the crowd. "It's you guys that make Lucas Oil special."

Taylor took time to show appreciation for the fans before the game, and his coach and teammates took time after to show their appreciation for him.

"It means everything," head coach Shane Steichen said of having Taylor for the long term. "The way he prepares, the way he goes about his business, the player that he is; he's so electric."

Taylor's electricity shows year in and year out. He's coming off a season in which he led the league in total touchdowns (20) and rushing touchdowns (18). He also finished third in rushing yards (1,585), thanks in large part to the offensive line.

"Just seeing him run down the field and getting all those yards. I mean, it's great watching him," guard Matt Goncalves said. "Great playing for him, and we have confidence up front blocks for him. So it's been great."

Taylor has spoken time and time again about wanting to be a Colt for life, and the contract extension he signed Thursday guarantees he'll be wreaking havoc from the backfield for years to come.

"It's a commitment not only to myself and my family," Taylor said. "I've always said throughout the years I wanted to be here for the rest of my career. We all had the same common goal."