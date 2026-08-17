The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 19 - 20

The Indianapolis Colts will conclude 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.
This marks the eighth and final summer the Colts are hosting training camp at Grand Park. For info or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
FAN REMINDERS
Mobile tickets
All guests must claim a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. On Primetime Practice days – August 19 and August 20 this week – tickets are $5 for fans 18 & older. All ticket proceeds help grow flag football and support Colts community programs across Indiana. Learn more about the Indianapolis Colts' commitment to making flag football accessible to everyone at Colts.com/Flag.
Public parking
Parking is available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Overflow parking will be available on select days in Lots F and C. Parking opens one hour before Colts City opens each practice day. Grand Park also charges a parking fee each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking onsite is $10.
100% Cashless Transactions
Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.
Safety & security
All guests will be screened before entry, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.
Player autographs
Autographs are only available after practice, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guaranteed. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.
50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma
Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com
Daily Pro Shop & concessions deals
Daily deals are available on the official Colts Mobile App. Download the app to a smartphone today to access the latest Training Camp and team info.
Indoor practices
If inclement weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.
Colts Camp Retail Collection
Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.
WED., AUGUST 19 – KICKING THE STIGMA DAY / JOINT PRACTICE, presented by CENTERPOINT ENERGY (PRIMETIME)
The Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park for Joint Practice Days on Aug. 19, presented by CenterPoint Energy, and on Aug. 20 to close out 2026 camp.
On Wednesday, fans also will learn more about Kicking The Stigma, the Colts mental health initiative. Special activations include:
- Kicking The Stigma gear will be on sale at the Colts Pro Shop, with proceeds supporting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants.
- Colts City will feature a mental health resource fair featuring local organizations, a Kicking The Stigma photo op and an interactive message wall. The first 1,000 fans to enter Colts City will receive a Kicking The Stigma item.
- Colts and Falcons players are scheduled to complete a joint service project.
1 - 5:30 p.m. - Colts City open
1:30 p.m. - Performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
2:30 p.m. - Performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
2:45 - 4:45 p.m. - Autographs & photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
3 - 5 p.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Through Kicking The Stigma, more than $33 million has been committed so far to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. For more info, visit KickingTheStigma.org.
THURS., AUGUST 20 – JOINT PRACTICE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS (PRIMETIME)
Watch two NFL teams share the field as the Colts and Falcons wrap up 2026 Training Camp with a competitive joint practice and one final opportunity to experience camp at Grand Park. The two teams play on Sat., Aug. 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
1 - 4:30 p.m. - Colts City open
1:30 p.m. - Performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
2:30 p.m. - Performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
2:45 - 4:45 - Autographs & photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
3 - 4:30 p.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Indianapolis has participated in past joint practices, including New England (2026), Green Bay (2025), Baltimore (2018, 2025), Arizona (2024), Cincinnati (2024), Chicago (2015, 2023), Philadelphia (2023), Detroit (2017, 2022), Carolina (2021), Cleveland (2019), Tennessee (2000) and the St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999).