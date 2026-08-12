How Colts LB coach James Bettcher will evaluate the linebacker room

The Colts have rotated six linebackers in first-team reps during training camp thus far: Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Akeem Davis-Gaither and West Weeks.

When it comes to the defense shaping up, linebacker coach James Bettcher says it will take more than one game or practice to decide who's leading the charge in the room. As of now, Bettcher doesn't have a set timeline on when the decision will be made.

"When a couple guys separate themselves from the pack then those become the guys that will take the majority of the reps with the ones," Bettcher said of deciding the starting linebackers. "Right now, everybody's stacking up the same amount of reps, same amount of opportunities to go against our best players on offense to see what they can do and how they can grow and improve their game."

During training camp and preseason, fans aren't able to see the full scope of the linebacker position. Their ability to tackle and hit offensive players isn't allowed during camp, making the position difficult to evaluate for spectators, unlike certain offensive players. The main thing they want to, and can, see out of quarterbacks and most offensive positions is visible: accuracy, catches and rushing attempts.

Without full tackling, it can be trickier to evaluate the defense. The Colts have their hands full with talent at the linebacker position, which Bettcher is observing based on physicality and how each player sets himself up for success, rather than hits.

"Are you putting yourself in a position to actually make a tackle," Bettcher said of what he's watching for. "Then, is what you're doing fall within what we're teaching and how your body needs to be to actually make some of the tackles and leverage the ball correctly."