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Training Camp Notebook: How Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr. feel about where they stand in backup battle

Both quarterbacks will see playing time in Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Aug 09, 2026 at 01:10 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – Heading into the first preseason game week of the season, the Colts have yet to name a backup quarterback.

Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. have been splitting second and third-team reps throughout training camp. Both have shown signs of promise, including in Sunday's practice. Leonard found tight end Eli Pancol for an over-the-shoulder touchdown, while Richardson led a two-minute drill that ended in a rushing touchdown by running back Seth McGowan.

While each appreciates and can admire the highs, they also understand the needs in areas of improvement. For Leonard, it's trusting his instincts off the snap.

"A big part of playing quarterback in this league is just letting it rip," Leonard said. "When you're in a competition, sometimes human nature can make you a little more conservative and hesitant at times. Luckily, my mentality has been to attack and see where it goes. I think I can do a little better job just anticipating stuff and letting it fly."

Thus far, Richardson has been pleased with where he decides to throw the ball and feels as though he's going to the right spots. However, he wants to better the way he commands the offense.

"Managing the offense. I feel like I could do a little bit better with that," Richardson said of what he can improve on. "Some plays, I can help guys out a little bit more and manage the form."

Both quarterbacks feel confident about where they're at when it comes to the backup spot, and will both see playing time throughout the preseason.

Sunday's practice belonged to the defensive unit. A pass tipped off the fingers of wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ended up in the hands of rookie safety AJ Haulcy, registering the third-round pick's first interception of camp. Later, a pass to running back Jonathan Taylor went through his hands and into safety Cam Bynum's, who ran it back into the endzone for a pick six.

News & Notes from Sunday's practice:

  • Linebacker CJ Allen (hamstring), wide receiver Josh Downs (groin), safety Hunter Wohler (hamstring), wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) and running back DJ Giddens (hamstring) did not participate.
  • Head coach Shane Steichen said Downs may participate in Tuesday's joint practice against New England.
  • Safety Justin Walley was limited to individual reps with a hamstring injury, but it's not serious.
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who has been slowly ramping up football activity, had two massive wins in one-on-one drills.
  • Wide receiver Deion Burks took first-team reps for the first time, and hauled in a ball down the sidelines from Jones.

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