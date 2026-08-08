Colts head coach Shane Steichen a top 3 playcaller in NFL, says Sauce Gardner

For what it's worth, CBS Sports had Steichen ranked 10th, while a poll by The Athletic had him seventh.

The Colts are chasing the heights they reached over the first half of the 2025 season, when they scored either a field goal or touchdown on 57.6 percent of their possessions – easily the highest rate in the NFL over the first 10 weeks – and scored 29 or more points in eight of their first 10 games. Steichen's simple-yet-ruthless playcalling was a significant undercurrent to that success.

In camp, Gardner has seen the Colts' offense – even without wide receiver Alec Pierce – pick up where they left off in the first half of 2025. Gardner said he's helped him get better, since Steichen and quarterback Daniel Jones are adept at picking up on tendencies and consistently exploiting them.