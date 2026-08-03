Training Camp Notebook: DeForest Buckner's neck 'responding well' to early workload

There's no questioning the impact Buckner has on the Colts' defense when he's on the field. Over his 10 years in the NFL, Buckner has 71.5 sacks, 188 QB hits and 97 tackles for a loss while earning first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2020 and second-team AP All-Pro honors in 2019 in addition to those three Pro Bowls (2018, 2021, 2023).

"He means everything to this defense," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He's been a pillar here for so long, 10-year-plus vet. He leads the right way, works the right way. Just to see him out there and get some reps is huge, and obviously that's an ongoing conversation that he'll have with myself and the trainers, and just make sure his body's right and whatever he needs to get from a team standpoint, he'll get throughout training camp."