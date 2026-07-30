 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Training Camp

Presented by

Justin Walley, Hunter Wohler picking up where they left off in Colts training camp

Both sustained season-ending injuries during the 2025 preseason

Jul 30, 2026 at 01:59 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

26-colts-TC-article-thumbnail

WESTFIELD, Ind. – In the first two days of training camp in 2026, cornerback Justin Walley and safety Hunter Wohler have fit right back into the Colts' defense.

Walley and Wohler were both having breakout training camps in 2025 before they each went down with season-ending injuries. Walley, who was a third-round pick by the Colts in 2025, sustained a torn ACL in a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. Wohler went down with a Lisfranc injury in his foot in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers less than two weeks later.

Walley has been taking a majority of the first-team reps at slot cornerback so far. His Thursday morning performance was highlighted by a pass breakup against wide receiver Josh Downs.

"Walley's picked up where he left off from last year," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Thursday. "You know, I'm a big Walley fan."

While the Colts have had plenty of rotation at safety, Wohler has primarily taken first-team snaps in the secondary. Anarumo noted that Wohler's rehab and recovery looked very different from Walley's, but he's coming back from it hungry.

"It was a little slower for his development in the spring, in terms of healing," Anarumo said. "He's a smart guy and he's doing a good job right now. Hopefully he takes advantage of this opportunity."

With good depth and both cornerback and safety on the roster, Anarumo is eager to see how each second-year player rebounds from the injuries they sustained before their careers even began.

"They expect to make plays out there when the ball's in the air," he said. "When we do well as a group, we'll feed off of that."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: How Colts are setting up backup quarterback competition between Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.

The Colts have begun training camp with Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. splitting reps with the second-team offense.

news

Daniel Jones looks 'really good' in first practice of Colts training camp

Jones looked very much like himself during the Colts' curtain-lifting training camp practice on Wednesday at Grand Park.

news

With Colts' rushing record in sight, Jonathan Taylor hopes fatherhood can power him past it

Jonathan and Ayanna Taylor welcomed their first child during the offseason.

news

The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp July 29 - August 1

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

news

Colts teammates not surprised by timeline of Daniel Jones' recovery

Jones sustained a torn Achilles' in December, and was recently given the all-clear for training camp when it opens Wednesday.

news

Colts Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones' mobility, Anthony Richardson Sr. & Riley Leonard battle for QB2, competition at wide receiver, linebacker & safety

The Colts reported to Grand Park on Tuesday, with their first practice of training camp taking place Wednesday. Here are the biggest things to keep an eye on over the next few weeks in Westfield.

news

Colts have high expectations for WR Josh Downs to begin training camp

Downs had 771 yards on 68 receptions in 2023, 803 yards on 72 receptions in 2024 and 566 yards on 58 receptions in 2025.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner cleared to participate in training camp

The veteran has been recovering from a herniated disc in his neck since Week 9 of 2025.

news

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2026 Colts Training Camp

Colts Training Camp practices take place at Grand Park Sports Campus and are constantly monitored for extreme conditions that may endanger the safety & wellbeing of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp: theme days, autographs & giveaways

The final Training Camp at Grand Park begins July 29, and fans can expect a variety of fun experiences, multiple post-practice autograph opportunities and exciting giveaways.

news

Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP Colts Training Camp Experience at Grand Park

To celebrate the final year at Grand Park Sports Campus, one fan can win a VIP Training Camp experience that includes 4 shaded suite tickets with food & drink included, $250 Pro Shop gift card, and a guaranteed player-autographed item.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising