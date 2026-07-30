Justin Walley, Hunter Wohler picking up where they left off in Colts training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – In the first two days of training camp in 2026, cornerback Justin Walley and safety Hunter Wohler have fit right back into the Colts' defense.

Walley and Wohler were both having breakout training camps in 2025 before they each went down with season-ending injuries. Walley, who was a third-round pick by the Colts in 2025, sustained a torn ACL in a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. Wohler went down with a Lisfranc injury in his foot in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers less than two weeks later.

Walley has been taking a majority of the first-team reps at slot cornerback so far. His Thursday morning performance was highlighted by a pass breakup against wide receiver Josh Downs.

"Walley's picked up where he left off from last year," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Thursday. "You know, I'm a big Walley fan."

While the Colts have had plenty of rotation at safety, Wohler has primarily taken first-team snaps in the secondary. Anarumo noted that Wohler's rehab and recovery looked very different from Walley's, but he's coming back from it hungry.

"It was a little slower for his development in the spring, in terms of healing," Anarumo said. "He's a smart guy and he's doing a good job right now. Hopefully he takes advantage of this opportunity."

With good depth and both cornerback and safety on the roster, Anarumo is eager to see how each second-year player rebounds from the injuries they sustained before their careers even began.