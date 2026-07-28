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Colts DT DeForest Buckner cleared to participate in training camp

The veteran has been recovering from a herniated disc in his neck since Week 9 of 2025.

Jul 28, 2026 at 10:39 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was cleared to participate in practice when the Colts begin training camp Wednesday at Grand Park, representing a significant milestone in the 11-year veteran's recovery from a neck injury sustained during the 2025 season.

Buckner was cleared by doctors Monday, and plans to slowly ramp up to full strength as camp goes on, with the goal to be ready for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I'm sure it's going to be a ramp up and acclimation period for me to get back out there," Buckner said Tuesday. "(With) my situation, we want to be cautious and be smart in what we do."

In Week 9 of the 2025 season, Buckner sustained a herniated disc, which sidelined him for six weeks before he returned in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers. He racked up five tackles, but the injury put him back on injured reserve. He underwent surgery on New Year's Eve, and the recovery from it was frustrating for him physically.

"I couldn't even pick my kids up or anything heavier than 10 pounds the first few weeks," he said. "I just kept my faith, kept working and trusting the team doctors and my trainers. There was a lot of teamwork involved with the whole operation and recovery."

Aside from the physical aspect of the post-procedure process, the mental side of not being able to train and prepare as he normally would during the offseason was tough for Buckner. However, he knew he had to be patient in order to be back at Grand Park, with the goal of returning Week 1.

"With a lot of major surgeries, it's the mental part and getting past the mental block of trusting yourself and trusting that everything is fine," he said. "That's probably going to be the biggest hurdle."

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