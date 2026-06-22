2026 Colts Training Camp schedule to be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will release the full schedule for 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

This summer will mark a milestone for the team, as it represents the eighth and final year of Colts Training Camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, located approximately 15 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. Beginning in 2027, Training Camp will return to the team’s headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

As in previous years, Colts Training Camp at Grand Park will offer a fan-first experience designed to welcome families, longtime supporters and new fans alike. The schedule will include a variety of open practices, themed days and interactive activities that provide unique access to players and coaches. The Colts will also host the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices.

Fans can also expect a continuation of traditions that have made Grand Park a summer destination, including opportunities for autographs, Colts City activities and special programming that celebrates the club's strong partnership with the City of Westfield.

Additional details, including ticket information, practice dates and special event highlights, will be available when the full schedule is released Tuesday morning. Fans are encouraged to visit Colts.com and follow the team's official social media channels for the latest updates.