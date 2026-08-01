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August 1, 2026 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

The Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Aug 01, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Colts Communications
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The Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

**Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans to arrive with a ticket will receive a wristband to gain access.**

  • Fans may secure their tickets at Colts.com/Camp.
  • Parking is available today in Lot C (open at 2pm) for $5 in advance, $10 onsite. (Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd.) Parking in Lot C does not guarantee access to practice. All pre-purchased parking will be refunded to the initial payment method within three to five business days.
  • Wristbands will be distributed as fans enter the Events Center. All guests, including children, must have a wristband to enter.
  • Doors to the Event Center will not open before 3:45 p.m.
  • No re-entry will be permitted.

Those who purchased tickets or parking in advance will be refunded via the initial method of payment. Customers will see the refund in three to five business days. Fans may reach out to ticketoperations@colts.nfl.net with any additional concerns.

Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last.  There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice.

If lightning is within 10 miles of the practice field, fans will be advised to return to their vehicles and seek cover until an all-clear is given.

For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy will be in effect. For more information, visit NFL.com/allclear.

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