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Training Camp Notebook: Colts get first look at LB CJ Allen, kicking competition

Allen was activated from PUP prior to Friday's practice.

Jul 31, 2026 at 01:21 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – Rookie linebacker CJ Allen slid right into the first-team defense when he made his training camp debut Friday. The 2026 second-round pick began camp Wednesday on the PUP list with a calf strain he sustained late last week.

"We wanted to take the proper steps of feeling like I can move and stuff like that," Allen said of his short stint sidelined. "It felt great to be back doing football."

Allen, fellow rookie Bryce Boettcher and Austin Aijake rotated the first-team reps Friday. Allen had the green communications dot on his helmet and relayed defensive calls to his teammates Friday. He held the same role during his college career at Georgia.

The kicking contest between Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader began today, with both taking six field goal attempts at the beginning of practice. Grupe made every one, with the longest being over 50 yards. Shrader missed his fifth kick, but made all of the others.

"I think it'll be a really good competition," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said Thursday. "We're going to try to get those guys the exact same number of kicks as similar as we possibly can."

Shrader kicked for the Colts in the first five weeks of the 2025 season before sustaining a torn ACL and MCL. He went 13/14 on field goal attempts and made all 14 extra points.

The Colts signed Michael Badgley afterwards, who went 10/11 on field goals and 18/21 on extra points in seven games. Badgley was waived in December, and Grupe was brought in the same day. In the remaining five games of the season, Grupe went 11/11 on field goals and 10/10 on extra points.

"He is a starting kicker in the NFL," Shrader said of Grupe on The Colts Show in June. "One of us is going to be playing for the Colts."

News & Notes from Friday:

  • Four players took rest days: tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, running back Jonathan Taylor and cornerback Charvarius Ward.
  • Without Taylor, DJ Giddens took a majority of the first-team reps in the backfield.
  • Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine jumped over the back of CB Justin Walley and hauled in a deep throw from quarterback Daniel Jones.
  • QB Anthony Richardson Sr. launched a deep touchdown to WR Sahmir Hagans, and the ball went about 50 yards through the air.

2026 Colts Training Camp: Practice Arrival, July 31 | Photo Gallery

Players walk the Blue Carpet to the Grand Park practice fields on Friday for Day 3 of Colts Training Camp.

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T Bernhard Raimann #79, T Luke Tenuta #67, C Jimmy Morrissey #65, CTanor Bortolini #60, G Dalton Tucker #68, G Quenton Nelson #56 and G Matt Goncalves #71
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T Bernhard Raimann #79, T Luke Tenuta #67, C Jimmy Morrissey #65, CTanor Bortolini #60, G Dalton Tucker #68, G Quenton Nelson #56 and G Matt Goncalves #71

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

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T Jalen Travis #75
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T Jalen Travis #75

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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S Jonathan Owens #38
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S Jonathan Owens #38

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37
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RB Ulysses Bentley IV #37

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QB Easton Stick #4
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QB Easton Stick #4

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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DE Caden Curry #55 and LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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DE Caden Curry #55 and LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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DE Mitchell Melton #54
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DE Mitchell Melton #54

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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LB West Weeks #47
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LB West Weeks #47

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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LB Devin Veresuk #48
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LB Devin Veresuk #48

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DT Cam Ball #64
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DT Cam Ball #64

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TE Will Mallory #86, TE Tyler Warren #84, TE Sean McKeon #49 and TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Will Mallory #86, TE Tyler Warren #84, TE Sean McKeon #49 and TE Drew Ogletree #85

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TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12

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S Austin Brown #31
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S Austin Brown #31

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CB Cameron Mitchell #43
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CB Cameron Mitchell #43

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB Anderson Castle #42

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DE Durell Nchami #74
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DE Durell Nchami #74

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CB Jaylon Jones #40
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CB Jaylon Jones #40

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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S Hunter Wohler #30

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WR Eli Pancol #83
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WR Eli Pancol #83

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WR E.J Horton Jr. #10
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WR E.J Horton Jr. #10

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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TE Carson Towt #45
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TE Carson Towt #45

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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S Trey Washington #41
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S Trey Washington #41

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29
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CB Mekhi Blackmon #29

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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DE Micheal Clemons #72
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DE Micheal Clemons #72

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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DT Grover Stewart #90, RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and S Camryn Bynum #0
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DT Grover Stewart #90, RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and S Camryn Bynum #0

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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TE Carson Towt #45 and WR Coleman Owen #9
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TE Carson Towt #45 and WR Coleman Owen #9

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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CB Jai'Onte' McMillan #42, LB Austin Ajiake #58 and S Ben Nikkel #34
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CB Jai'Onte' McMillan #42, LB Austin Ajiake #58 and S Ben Nikkel #34

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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