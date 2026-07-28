The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp July 29 - August 1

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.
The 2026 season will mark the eighth and final year the team will host training camp at Grand Park. For more info or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
FAN REMINDERS
Mobile tickets
All guests must claim a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. For seven of the 13 practices, tickets for all attendees are free. On Primetime Practice days – August 1 this week – tickets are $5 for fans 18 & older. All ticket proceeds help grow flag football and support Colts community programs across Indiana. Learn more about the Indianapolis Colts' commitment to making flag football accessible to everyone at Colts.com/Flag.
Public parking
Parking is available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Overflow parking will be available on select days in Lots F and C. Parking opens one hour before Colts City opens each practice day. Grand Park also charges a parking fee each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking onsite is $10.
100% Cashless Transactions
Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.
|Camp Tickets
|City of Westfield Parking Fee
|General practices: July 29, 30 & 31
|FREE
|$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle on site
|Primetime Practices - 17 & under
|FREE
|$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle on site
|Primetime Practices: August 1 (18 & Older)
|$5
|$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle on site
Safety & security
All guests will be screened before entry, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.
Player autographs
Autographs are only available after practice, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guaranteed. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.
50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma
Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com
Daily Pro Shop & concessions deals
Daily deals are available on the official Colts Mobile App. Download the app to a smartphone today to access the latest Training Camp and team info.
Indoor practices
If inclement weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.
Colts Camp Retail Collection
Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.
WED., JULY 29 – CAMP KICKOFF, presented by ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS
Camp Kickoff. Join the Colts for their first open practice of the 2026 season! Colts City, a family-friendly activity zone with interactive experiences for all ages, also returns adjacent to the practice fields.
9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open
9 a.m. - Special performance by THE HERD Drumline
Where: Colts City
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
10 – 11 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Post-Practice Football Toss: Full Team
Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Rookies
THURS., JULY 30 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY
9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open
Giveaway: First 500 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive a silicone wristband
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
10 – 11 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
11 – 11:15 a.m. - Community Moment: Field visit by "Huntington Heroes"
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Post-Practice Football Toss: Defensive Line
Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Defensive Backs
FRI., JULY 31 – FAMILY DAY, presented by ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
On Family Day, fans will enjoy a morning Colts practice, as well as family-friendly activities, giveaways, concession deals and special Pro Shop items in Colts City.
9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive "Blue" cups
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
10 – 11:15 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
11:15 – 11:30 a.m. - Community Moment: Field visit by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Post-Practice Football Toss: Linebackers / Special Teams
Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers
SAT., AUGUST 1 – BACK TOGETHER WEEKEND, presented by KOORSEN FIRE & SECURITY
For the sixth year, the NFL will host Back Together Weekend, when all 32 teams hold practices on the same days and invite fans to take part in person or virtually. At Grand Park, fans will enjoy a morning Colts practice, activities in Colts City and special events and guests to celebrate the weekend.
2 – 6 p.m. - Colts City open
Giveaway: First 300 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive lunch boxes
2 – 3 p.m. - Appearance by Colts Legend & Ring of Honor inductee Bill Brooks
Where: Colts City Hospitality Tent
2 – 4 p.m. Entertainment: DJ Gno & DJ Hope Flows
2:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
3 – 4 p.m. - Appearance by Colts Legend & Super Bowl Champion Marlin Jackson
Where: Colts City Hospitality Tent
3:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
3:45 p.m. - Field performance by Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Fields F10 & F31
4:00 – 5:30 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
4 – 5:30 p.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
Post-Practice Football Toss: Full Team
Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Rookies