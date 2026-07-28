 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Training Camp

Presented by

The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp July 29 - August 1

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

Jul 28, 2026 at 04:46 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
26-colts-training-camp-announcement-FB_Header

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

The 2026 season will mark the eighth and final year the team will host training camp at Grand Park. For more info or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.

FAN REMINDERS

Mobile tickets

All guests must claim a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. For seven of the 13 practices, tickets for all attendees are free. On Primetime Practice days – August 1 this week – tickets are $5 for fans 18 & older. All ticket proceeds help grow flag football and support Colts community programs across Indiana. Learn more about the Indianapolis Colts' commitment to making flag football accessible to everyone at Colts.com/Flag.

Public parking

Parking is available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Overflow parking will be available on select days in Lots F and C. Parking opens one hour before Colts City opens each practice day. Grand Park also charges a parking fee each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking onsite is $10.

100% Cashless Transactions

Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.

Camp TicketsCity of Westfield Parking Fee
General practices: July 29, 30 & 31FREE$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle on site
Primetime Practices - 17 & underFREE$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle on site
Primetime Practices: August 1 (18 & Older)$5$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle on site

Safety & security

All guests will be screened before entry, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

Player autographs

Autographs are only available after practice, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guaranteed. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.

50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma

Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com

Daily Pro Shop & concessions deals

Daily deals are available on the official Colts Mobile App. Download the app to a smartphone today to access the latest Training Camp and team info.

Indoor practices

If inclement weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.

Colts Camp Retail Collection

Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.

WED., JULY 29 – CAMP KICKOFF, presented by ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS

Camp Kickoff. Join the Colts for their first open practice of the 2026 season! Colts City, a family-friendly activity zone with interactive experiences for all ages, also returns adjacent to the practice fields.

9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open

9 a.m. - Special performance by THE HERD Drumline

Where: Colts City

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

10 – 11 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

Post-Practice Football Toss: Full Team

Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Rookies

THURS., JULY 30 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY

9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open

Giveaway: First 500 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive a silicone wristband

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

10 – 11 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

11 – 11:15 a.m. - Community Moment: Field visit by "Huntington Heroes"

Where: Fields F10 & F31

Post-Practice Football Toss: Defensive Line

Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Defensive Backs

FRI., JULY 31 – FAMILY DAY, presented by ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

On Family Day, fans will enjoy a morning Colts practice, as well as family-friendly activities, giveaways, concession deals and special Pro Shop items in Colts City.

9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive "Blue" cups

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

10 – 11:15 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

11:15 – 11:30 a.m. - Community Moment: Field visit by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Where: Fields F10 & F31

Post-Practice Football Toss: Linebackers / Special Teams

Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers

SAT., AUGUST 1 – BACK TOGETHER WEEKEND, presented by KOORSEN FIRE & SECURITY

For the sixth year, the NFL will host Back Together Weekend, when all 32 teams hold practices on the same days and invite fans to take part in person or virtually. At Grand Park, fans will enjoy a morning Colts practice, activities in Colts City and special events and guests to celebrate the weekend.

2 – 6 p.m. - Colts City open

Giveaway: First 300 fans to visit Colts City Info Tent will receive lunch boxes

2 – 3 p.m. - Appearance by Colts Legend & Ring of Honor inductee Bill Brooks

Where: Colts City Hospitality Tent

2 – 4 p.m. Entertainment: DJ Gno & DJ Hope Flows

2:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue"

Where: Colts City stage

3 – 4 p.m. - Appearance by Colts Legend & Super Bowl Champion Marlin Jackson

Where: Colts City Hospitality Tent

3:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

3:45 p.m. - Field performance by Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Fields F10 & F31

4:00 – 5:30 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

4 – 5:30 p.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

Post-Practice Football Toss: Full Team

Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs: Rookies

Related Content

news

Colts teammates not surprised by timeline of Daniel Jones' recovery

Jones sustained a torn Achilles' in December, and was recently given the all-clear for training camp when it opens Wednesday.

news

Colts Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones' mobility, Anthony Richardson Sr. & Riley Leonard battle for QB2, competition at wide receiver, linebacker & safety

The Colts reported to Grand Park on Tuesday, with their first practice of training camp taking place Wednesday. Here are the biggest things to keep an eye on over the next few weeks in Westfield.

news

Colts have high expectations for WR Josh Downs to begin training camp

Downs had 771 yards on 68 receptions in 2023, 803 yards on 72 receptions in 2024 and 566 yards on 58 receptions in 2025.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner cleared to participate in training camp

The veteran has been recovering from a herniated disc in his neck since Week 9 of 2025.

news

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2026 Colts Training Camp

Colts Training Camp practices take place at Grand Park Sports Campus and are constantly monitored for extreme conditions that may endanger the safety & wellbeing of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp: theme days, autographs & giveaways

The final Training Camp at Grand Park begins July 29, and fans can expect a variety of fun experiences, multiple post-practice autograph opportunities and exciting giveaways.

news

Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP Colts Training Camp Experience at Grand Park

To celebrate the final year at Grand Park Sports Campus, one fan can win a VIP Training Camp experience that includes 4 shaded suite tickets with food & drink included, $250 Pro Shop gift card, and a guaranteed player-autographed item.

news

Colts 2026 Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr. and how things may shake out at quarterback

The Colts will arrive at Grand Park for training camp two weeks from Tuesday knowing who their QB1 is. But plenty of questions remain, and will be answered, for the Colts' quarterback room over the course of August.

news

Get closer to the team: 2026 Colts Training Camp autograph schedule announced

From post-practice autographs and signed mini-football tosses to exclusive kids-only autograph opportunities, fans attending 2026 Colts Training Camp presented by Koorsen Fire & Security will have multiple chances to make unforgettable memories with Colts players this summer.

news

Primetime Practices set to bring energy, impact to Colts 2026 Training Camp

As fans make plans for Colts Training Camp at Grand Park, six Primetime Practices will once again headline the summer, delivering a high-energy experience that blends football, entertainment and community impact.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule and themes released

The team is scheduled to host 13 practices, all open to the public. 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, will kick off Wednesday, July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising