Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP Colts Training Camp Experience at Grand Park

As the Colts prepare for their final Training Camp presented by Koorsen Fire & Security at Grand Park Sports Campus, fans now have a chance to make this year's visit even more memorable.

Starting today, fans can enter the Colts' Training Camp VIP "Suite-Stakes" for a chance to win a VIP experience for four at Grand Park.

One grand prize winner will receive:

- Four shaded suite tickets to Training Camp

- Food and beverages included for all guests

- A $250 Colts Pro Shop gift card

- One guaranteed player-autographed item

The giveaway celebrates the Colts' final Training Camp at Grand Park and offers one lucky fan the opportunity to enjoy a premium gameday-style experience while getting an up-close look at the team as preparations for the 2026 season continue.

Fans can enter by signing up for Colts SMS alerts and following the instructions provided through the sweepstakes promotion.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this final chapter at Grand Park and take in Training Camp from one of the best seats in the house.