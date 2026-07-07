Get closer to the team: 2026 Colts Training Camp autograph schedule announced

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most popular traditions of Colts Training Camp is back.
The Indianapolis Colts today announced details for post-practice player autographs, signed mini-football tosses and exclusive kids-only autograph opportunities during 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.
Whether it's getting an autograph from a favorite player, catching a signed mini-football or earning access to a special on-field experience, Training Camp offers fans unique opportunities to interact with the Colts throughout the summer.
POST-PRACTICE AUTOGRAPHS & SIGNED MINI-FOOTBALL TOSSES
Young Colts fans will once again have the chance to score one of the most memorable experiences at Training Camp.
On select practice days, fans 17 and under can stop by the Colts City Info Tent before practice to receive a free Colts trading card. A lucky few will discover a special sticker on their card, earning access to an exclusive post-practice autograph session with Colts players near the Hospitality Tent.
The surprise opportunity gives kids a chance to meet players up close, collect autographs and create lasting Colts memories.
PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
- Children 7 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Children 8-17 may participate independently and meet their parent or guardian at the end of the autograph line.
2026 TRAINING CAMP AUTOGRAPH SCHEDULE
|DATE
|COLTS CITY HOURS
|PRACTICE TIMES
|THEME
|SPONSOR
|Post-Practice Football Toss
|Post-Practice Kids Only Autographs
|Claim Tickets
|Wednesday, July 29
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Camp Kickoff
|Academy Sports + Outdoors
|Full Team
|Rookies
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Thursday, July 30
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Defensive Linemen
|Defensive Backs
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Friday, July 31
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:15 AM
|Family Day
|Ascension St. Vincent
|Linebackers & Special Teams
|Quarterbacks & Wide Receivers
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Saturday, August 1
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|Back Together Weekend
|Full Team
|Rookies
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Monday, August 3
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|10:00 AM – 11:15 AM
|Offensive Linemen
|Rookies
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Tuesday, August 4
|9:00 AM – NOON
|10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Defensive Backs
|Rookies
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Thursday, August 6
|6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
|8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Thirsty Thursday
|Bud Light
|Rookies
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Saturday, August 8
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|10:00 AM – 11:35 AM
|Salute to Service
|Vet Tix
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Sunday, August 9
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Offensive Line
|Defensive Line
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Saturday, August 15
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Quarterbacks & Wide Receivers
|Linebackers & Special Teams
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Sunday, August 16
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|Give Back Sunday
|Meijer
|Full Team
|Rookies
|Claim Tickets (Free)
|Wednesday, August 19
|1:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Joint Practice (Atlanta Falcons) & Kicking The Stigma
|Centerpoint Energy
|Claim Tickets ($5)
|Thursday, August 20
|1:00 PM – 4:30 PM
|3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
|Joint Practice (Atlanta Falcons)
|Claim Tickets ($5)
For the latest Training Camp updates, including practice schedules, parking information and fan activities, visit Colts.com/Camp or download the Colts Mobile App.
PLEASE NOTE
- Autographs are only available after practice.
- Autograph opportunities are based on player availability.
- Specific player autographs are not guaranteed.
- Scheduled position groups are subject to change.