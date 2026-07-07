 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Training Camp

Presented by

Get closer to the team: 2026 Colts Training Camp autograph schedule announced

From post-practice autographs and signed mini-football tosses to exclusive kids-only autograph opportunities, fans attending 2026 Colts Training Camp presented by Koorsen Fire & Security will have multiple chances to make unforgettable memories with Colts players this summer.

Jul 07, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
26-colts-training-camp-schedule-16x9

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most popular traditions of Colts Training Camp is back.

The Indianapolis Colts today announced details for post-practice player autographs, signed mini-football tosses and exclusive kids-only autograph opportunities during 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Whether it's getting an autograph from a favorite player, catching a signed mini-football or earning access to a special on-field experience, Training Camp offers fans unique opportunities to interact with the Colts throughout the summer.

Claim your tickets now!

POST-PRACTICE AUTOGRAPHS & SIGNED MINI-FOOTBALL TOSSES

Young Colts fans will once again have the chance to score one of the most memorable experiences at Training Camp.

On select practice days, fans 17 and under can stop by the Colts City Info Tent before practice to receive a free Colts trading card. A lucky few will discover a special sticker on their card, earning access to an exclusive post-practice autograph session with Colts players near the Hospitality Tent.

The surprise opportunity gives kids a chance to meet players up close, collect autographs and create lasting Colts memories.

PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES

  • Children 7 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
  • Children 8-17 may participate independently and meet their parent or guardian at the end of the autograph line.

2026 TRAINING CAMP AUTOGRAPH SCHEDULE

DATECOLTS CITY HOURSPRACTICE TIMESTHEMESPONSORPost-Practice Football TossPost-Practice Kids Only AutographsClaim Tickets
Wednesday, July 299:00 AM – 11:30 AM10:00 AM – 11:00 AMCamp KickoffAcademy Sports + OutdoorsFull TeamRookiesClaim Tickets (Free)
Thursday, July 309:00 AM – 11:30 AM10:00 AM – 11:00 AMDefensive LinemenDefensive BacksClaim Tickets (Free)
Friday, July 319:00 AM – 11:30 AM10:00 AM – 11:15 AMFamily DayAscension St. VincentLinebackers & Special TeamsQuarterbacks & Wide ReceiversClaim Tickets (Free)
Saturday, August 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM4:00 PM – 5:30 PMBack Together WeekendFull TeamRookiesClaim Tickets ($5)
Monday, August 39:00 AM – 11:30 AM10:00 AM – 11:15 AMOffensive LinemenRookiesClaim Tickets (Free)
Tuesday, August 49:00 AM – NOON10:00 AM – 11:30 AMDefensive BacksRookiesClaim Tickets (Free)
Thursday, August 66:00 PM – 11:00 PM8:00 PM – 10:00 PMThirsty ThursdayBud LightRookiesClaim Tickets ($5)
Saturday, August 88:00 AM – 12:00 PM10:00 AM – 11:35 AMSalute to ServiceVet TixClaim Tickets ($5)
Sunday, August 98:00 AM – 12:00 PM10:00 AM – 11:30 AMOffensive LineDefensive LineClaim Tickets (Free)
Saturday, August 152:00 PM – 6:00 PM4:00 PM – 5:00 PMQuarterbacks & Wide ReceiversLinebackers & Special TeamsClaim Tickets ($5)
Sunday, August 162:00 PM – 6:00 PM4:00 PM – 5:30 PMGive Back SundayMeijerFull TeamRookiesClaim Tickets (Free)
Wednesday, August 191:00 PM – 5:30 PM3:00 PM – 5:00 PMJoint Practice (Atlanta Falcons) & Kicking The StigmaCenterpoint EnergyClaim Tickets ($5)
Thursday, August 201:00 PM – 4:30 PM3:00 PM – 4:30 PMJoint Practice (Atlanta Falcons)Claim Tickets ($5)

For the latest Training Camp updates, including practice schedules, parking information and fan activities, visit Colts.com/Camp or download the Colts Mobile App.

PLEASE NOTE
  • Autographs are only available after practice.
  • Autograph opportunities are based on player availability.
  • Specific player autographs are not guaranteed.
  • Scheduled position groups are subject to change.

Related Content

news

Primetime Practices set to bring energy, impact to Colts 2026 Training Camp

As fans make plans for Colts Training Camp at Grand Park, six Primetime Practices will once again headline the summer, delivering a high-energy experience that blends football, entertainment and community impact.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule and themes released

The team is scheduled to host 13 practices, all open to the public. 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, will kick off Wednesday, July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule to be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will release the full schedule for 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

news

Colts to host 2027 Training Camp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

A statement from the Indianapolis Colts regarding Colts Training Camp in 2027

news

Practice Notebook: Colts are getting healthier but will not play starters in preseason game vs. Bengals

Cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones both returned to practice this week, as did wide receiver Alec Pierce and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

news

Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner discusses Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr. & 2025 QB competition

Head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday named Jones the Colts' starting quarterback.

news

Colts working to get CB Xavien Howard ready to play in Week 1

Howard is already listed as one of the starting cornerbacks on the Colts' unofficial depth chart ahead of their third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How Anthony Richardson Sr. is approaching role as Colts' backup quarterback

The Colts named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback on Tuesday.

news

In naming Daniel Jones as Colts' starting quarterback, Shane Steichen stays consistent with his messaging

Steichen on Tuesday announced Jones will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Observations from Colts' joint practice with Green Bay Packers

The Colts welcomed the Packers to Grand Park for a joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

news

Colts head coach Shane Steichen hopes to make QB decision 'sooner rather than later' as Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr. wrap up training camp

The Colts wrapped up at Grand Park on Thursday with a two-hour joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising