Primetime Practices set to bring energy, impact to Colts 2026 Training Camp

Scheduled across select evenings and weekends from August 1–20, Primetime Practices provide a more accessible and dynamic way for fans to engage with the team throughout camp.
A Different Way To Experience Training Camp
Primetime Practices are designed to give fans a gameday-like atmosphere at Grand Park, with later start times, weekend windows and enhanced programming that make them some of the most in-demand dates of camp. Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.
This year's Primetime schedule includes:
Saturday, Aug. 1
NFL's Back Together Weekend
The Colts join teams across the League in celebrating the return of football.
🎫 Get tickets for August 1st
Thursday, Aug. 6
Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light
A late-night practice under the lights with added energy and atmosphere.
🎫 Get tickets for August 6th
Saturday, Aug. 8
Salute to Service, presented by Vet Tix
The Colts will honor military members and their families during this special morning practice.
🎫 Get tickets for August 8th
Saturday, Aug. 15
A weekend practice window that offers a convenient, family-friendly opportunity to attend Training Camp.
🎫 Get tickets for August 15th
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Joint Practice vs. Atlanta Falcons, presented by CenterPoint Energy & Kicking The Stigma Day
A high-intensity joint session paired with a focus on mental health awareness.
🎫 Get tickets for August 19th
Thursday, Aug. 20
Joint Practice vs. Atlanta Falcons
The final open practice of Training Camp ahead of the teams' preseason matchup on Aug. 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
🎫 Get tickets for August 20th
Football, Entertainment And Purpose
Each Primetime Practice offers more than just on-field action, from themed experiences to the added competitiveness of joint practices against another NFL team. They also create meaningful impact beyond the field.
Tickets for Primetime Practices are $5 for fans ages 18 and older, while kids 17 and under are free (ticket required). Proceeds from all Primetime ticket sales will support Colts community initiatives focused on growing flag football opportunities across Indiana.
Fans can view the full Training Camp schedule and claim tickets for all practices by visiting: