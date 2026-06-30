Primetime Practices set to bring energy, impact to Colts 2026 Training Camp

A Different Way To Experience Training Camp

Primetime Practices are designed to give fans a gameday-like atmosphere at Grand Park, with later start times, weekend windows and enhanced programming that make them some of the most in-demand dates of camp. Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.

This year's Primetime schedule includes:

Saturday, Aug. 1

NFL's Back Together Weekend

The Colts join teams across the League in celebrating the return of football.

🎫 Get tickets for August 1st

Thursday, Aug. 6

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light

A late-night practice under the lights with added energy and atmosphere.

🎫 Get tickets for August 6th

Saturday, Aug. 8

Salute to Service, presented by Vet Tix

The Colts will honor military members and their families during this special morning practice.

🎫 Get tickets for August 8th

Saturday, Aug. 15

A weekend practice window that offers a convenient, family-friendly opportunity to attend Training Camp.

🎫 Get tickets for August 15th

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Joint Practice vs. Atlanta Falcons, presented by CenterPoint Energy & Kicking The Stigma Day

A high-intensity joint session paired with a focus on mental health awareness.

🎫 Get tickets for August 19th