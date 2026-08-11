Anthony Richardson Sr. to start at QB for Colts in preseason opener vs. Patriots, Riley Leonard to start vs. Falcons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday quarterback Daniel Jones will not play in the Colts' first two preseason games, with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard each getting a chance to start and play an entire half in those contests.

Richardson will start the Colts' preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday, and he will play the entire first half. Leonard will then play the second half.

In the Colts' second preseason game on Aug. 22 against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium, Leonard will start and play the first half while Richardson will tag in for the second half.

Over the first two weeks of training camp, Leonard and Richardson have split reps between the second- and third-team offense while competing to be Jones' backup. And while Jones has had an impressive training camp to date, Steichen said there's no use in risking anything with the team's QB1.

"I think it's pretty obvious – I don't want to take any chances with Daniel out there in the preseason right now," Steichen said.