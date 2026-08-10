The encouraging trend for Colts' offense, Laiatu Latu keeps flashing, DeForest Buckner trending in right direction & more from first 2 weeks of training camp

--Steichen on Sunday didn't shoot down the idea of the Colts adding another wide receiver.

"We're always looking and doing our research in that," Steichen said. "But I like the group we've got. Those guys are battling right now, so we'll see where that all goes."

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ashton Dulin both will continue to get long looks on the outside, especially while Pierce remains on PUP. Westbrook-Ikhine, notably, is only two years removed from snagging nine touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans, while Dulin in a limited role averaged 17.5 yards per touch over the last two seasons.

--Tight end Tyler Warren's go-up-and-get-it catch on a vertical ball from Jones was a highlight of camp for the Colts' tight end room, but one guy to keep an eye on moving forward is Will Mallory. At the start of camp, general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Mallory as someone who could help fill in for the departure of Pittman, and the fourth-year tight end has made a handful of plays throughout camp. Mallory profiles more as an "F" (move) tight end, rather than an in-line "Y" like Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree, but as the Colts evolve their offense in 2026, he'll have a chance to carve out a larger role than he's had in the past.

--In a one-on-one period during Sunday's practice, center Tanor Bortolini absorbed a bull rush from hulking defensive tackle Grover Stewart. While plenty of attention has gone toward the right side of the Colts' offensive line – where guard Matt Goncalves and tackle Jalen Travis have been solid in camp – let's not forget Bortolini had a strong 2025 in his first year as a starter and is still a young player. Bortolini last year earned the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade (84.4) among centers in the NFL.

--Add defensive end Laiatu Latu to the Grand Park all-star roster so far. Latu told me back in the spring he focused on adding upper body strength in the offseason, and those gains have been noticeable. Also: Latu's quickness getting off the ball with burst at the snap hasn't diminished; he said he feels even a step quicker heading into 2026. If Latu is able to translate this growth into creating more pressure in the regular season, he'll have more opportunities to create sacks thanks to a lockdown secondary as quarterbacks shouldn't be able to throw quickly to open receivers all that frequently.

--Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has come on strong as he's increased his workload throughout camp. On Sunday, he had two wins in one-on-one pass rushing drills, and then he generated pressure on Jones during an end-of-game 11-on-11 period. While Buckner has missed time over the last two seasons, when he's played, he's been his usual menacing self on the interior: His pressure rates over the last four years are 11.4 percent, 11.1 percent, 11.1 percent and 11.4 percent, all while he's dealt with a high rate of double teams.

"Whenever Buck is out there, you can definitely feel him," Steichen said. "It's great to get him out there getting some team reps. Again, monitoring him through training camp, where his body's at, but he feels good. He feels good where he's at."

--The most unsettled position group on the Colts right now is linebacker, where Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Akeem Davis-Gaither and West Weeks have all taken reps with the first-team defense during camp. This is intentional: Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is testing each player's ability to handle specific situations, which could lead to some mixing and matching at this spot into the regular season (think passing downs vs. standard downs vs. blitzes vs. coverage, etc.).