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Colts DC Lou Anarumo isn't seeing AJ Haulcy make rookie mistakes

The 2026 third-round pick has taken a majority of the first-team reps the last two days of training camp.

Aug 04, 2026 at 02:03 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – In June, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke about his early impressions of 2026 third-round pick AJ Haulcy and how the LSU alum hadn't been a repeat offender through OTAs.

Through the first week of training camp, that impression has yet to fade.

"He hasn't had a mental error to my recollection," Anarumo said after Tuesday's practice. "So he keeps that up, and that'll be good for him in his field."

Anarumo has been around the game for nearly four decades, and has rarely seen a rookie seem to get the game at a pro almost immediately. He's aware mistakes can happen, but the lack thereof he's seen out Haulcy continues to impress him.

"Out here he's done well," Anarumo said. "That doesn't mean he's played perfect, but he's been in the right spot."

Hunter Wohler took a majority of the first-team reps through the first week of training camp. However, a hamstring injury sustained during Saturday's practice has sidelined him the last two days. In his absence, Haulcy has slid into the first-team safety spot alongside veteran Cam Bynum, and he has already impressed the coaching staff.

"He's a smart guy for a young guy," head coach Shane Steichen said. "I thought he was in position for a lot of plays."

Haulcy is referred to as a "ballhawk" by several teammates, and Steichen has taken note of his whereabouts across the field.

"I think he's got really good instincts," Steichen said. "He's always around the ball, and you need that at that position."

The work Haulcy puts in doesn't end with the final horn of practice. After Tuesday's window ended, he worked with nine-year veteran Jonathan Owens and Anarumo on the sideline. Even though it's only a few minutes, that extra effort sticks out to everyone.

"He really puts the time in," Anarumo said. "He's done a really good job communicating."

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