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Colts remove LB CJ Allen from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

Allen will participate in his first training camp practice with the Colts on Friday after coming off PUP.

Jul 31, 2026 at 08:43 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts on Friday removed linebacker CJ Allen from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, clearing the way for the 2026 second-round pick to begin participating in practice.

Allen was placed on PUP Monday with what general manager Chris Ballard described as a muscle strain. The expectation, Ballard said, was Allen wouldn't miss much time during training camp.

With Allen cleared to participate in Friday's practice, the linebacker will have only missed the first two practices of training camp.

The Colts selected Allen with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a standout career at Georgia, where he totaled 205 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, one interception, 10 pass break-ups and two forced fumbles. Allen was named a First-Team All-American in 2025.

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