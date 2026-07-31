Colts remove LB CJ Allen from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts on Friday removed linebacker CJ Allen from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, clearing the way for the 2026 second-round pick to begin participating in practice.

Allen was placed on PUP Monday with what general manager Chris Ballard described as a muscle strain. The expectation, Ballard said, was Allen wouldn't miss much time during training camp.

With Allen cleared to participate in Friday's practice, the linebacker will have only missed the first two practices of training camp.